New book by Anders M. Svenning – Afé and the Candle

New York, NY, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Anders M. Svenning – Afé and the Candle hitting stores everywhere now.

The captivity of the human race has been addressed in this Cleisthenesian diptych! Starting with “We Are Inmate #881129,” Mercator divulgence is no longer a consequentialism. Mount Olympus is in disarray. The Greek Gods withhold inspiration. It seems the discord cannot stop. As modern reiteration of Sodom and Gomorrah, the age old myth of Baucis and Philemon acts as medium for storytelling. In “Afé and the Candle,” software engineer, Arthur Ioannou visits Mavrovouni and Creté to help him finish writing a segment of code, which may change humanity as Man sees it.

Anders M. Svenning was born in New York. He started writing with seriousness at the age of nineteen and has now been published in many literary magazines throughout the United States and abroad. Some of the most recent include The Furious Gazelle, The Bracelet Charm, and The Drunken Llama. He is the author of 50 States Poetry (Pansophic Press), Verdant Grounds, Subtle Boundaries (Adelaide Books), Otus in Betulaceæ (Adelaide Books), Occipital Circus & Other Stories Regarding Phrenology (HellBound Books), and Life After Schizophrenia (Scarlet Leaf Publishing House). Anders M. Svenning lives in Palm City, Florida.

Book Info:

Title: Afé and the Candle

Author: Anders M. Svenning

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351424

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 108

Formats: Paperback and eBook