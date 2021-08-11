Aerosol Insecticides Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aerosol Insecticides market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aerosol Insecticides

The study takes a closer look at the various developments in the historical period during 2012–2017 and evaluates the ways they have shaped the current outlook of the home insecticides market. The study also analyzes the role of new technology advances and the changing regulatory landscape on the expected growth trajectories of the market.

The study presents comprehensive estimations and projections of the key segments of the home insecticides market by offering market share and revenue size. The study presents the CAGRs of various regions and segments during the period 2017–2022.

The detailed assessment of the home insecticides and in-depth estimations and projections of its segments are covered in 14 chapters. The study conclusive chapters shed lights on the research methodology, list of secondary and primary sources, a complete list of assumptions and acronyms, all in that order.

According to latest report published by Fact.MR, the global home insecticides market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 10,453 Mn, reflecting steady CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2022). There are a number of home insecticides available in the market with specific utilities. Manufacturers are introducing home insecticides that can be used both indoor and outdoor as well as for different insects, bugs and pests. In addition, there are special sprays available that primarily target mosquitoes or any particular insect. At the same time, all-insect repellent prays are also quite popular among consumers.

As consumers continue to become more conscious about health and hygiene, popularity of such products also increase. Moreover, outbreak of deadly disease that are transmitted through bugs and insects is expected to facilitate the growth of the global home insecticides market in the near future. Increasing consumer desire of a healthy lifestyle will be instrumental for driving the global sales of home insecticides.

Demand for home insecticides has also increased in emerging economies such as India and China due to rapid urbanization and increasing standards of living. Factors as such are anticipated to make a positive impact on the growth of the market over the next couple of years. On the other hand, severe impacts of home insecticides on environment and human health couple with rising immunity levels of pest and insects against repellents are the major implications of such products.

Global Market for Home Insecticides : Key Projections

Based on product type, the spray/ aerosol insectisides segment is expected to remain most sought-after throughout the assessment period. Currently, this segment commands for close to 31% value share of the global market and is expected to remain dominant over 2022.

Modern trades is expected to remain one of the most attractive sales channel for home insecticides in 2017 and beyond. The modern trade segment is expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 3,760 Mn in 2022, riding at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

By composition type, the N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) segment is expected to witness steady growth during 2017 and 2022. In terms of revenue, this segment currently commands for around 35% share of the global market.

Among regions, Europe is expected to remain a lucrative market for home insecticides. Between 2017 and 2022, the home insecticides market in Europe is projected to command for a significant value share of the global market. The region’s market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of over 25 during assessment period. Meanwhile, North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain the other attractive markets for home insecticides.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players profiled in the Fact.MR report include, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, MONSANTO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, DuPont, Syngenta, Earth Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF, and SC Johnson & Son, Inc.,. Some of these top companies are concentrating on development of eco-friendly products with low toxicity as well as on enhancing the product efficiency.

