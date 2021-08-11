Hydroponics Market – Analysis with Ongoing Trends & Market Revenue

Chicago, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hydroponic systems market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026.

Hydroponics market produce higher yields compared to traditional farming, allow the growth of a high density of plants in the same area, and have the ability to grow crops throughout the year. Smart greenhouses offer different types of covering materials such as glass or plastic roof, and frequently, glass or plastic walls. It is an emerging application with high-growth potential, which uses several technologies such as HVAC systems, LED grow lights, communication technology, irrigation systems, material handling, valves & pumps, and control systems. LED grow lights and HVAC are the major shareholders in the smart greenhouse market. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific boost the growth of the smart greenhouse market. The requirement for fresh food in the Middle East creates an opportunity for urban farming in the region. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are two major drivers for the market.

By crop type, the vegetables sub-segment is projected to dominate the hydroponic crops market during the forecast period.

Vegetables that are grown using hydroponics are known to grow faster and stronger compared to traditional farming as the right nutrients are delivered directly to the plant’s roots. The requirements for growing vegetables indoors in a hydroponic unit can be met with the help of grow lights, air ventilation, and recirculation systems, along with the right nutrients for the water. Hydroponically grown plants are known to retain their full nutritive value and are equal or in certain cases superior to conventionally-grown vegetables. There rising demand for fresh vegetables both in developed and developing nations drives the vegetable segment in hydroponics market.

By input, the nutrients sub-segment is projected to dominate the hydroponic inputs market during the forecast period.

Nutrients are used in both aggregate, and liquid hydroponic systems. There are different types of nutrients required for the formulation of nutrient solution. Nitrogen and potassium are the two most primary nutrients required for the healthy growth of plants, of which nitrogen requirement is higher by plants. In addition, increasing the focus of growers toward the cultivation of crops drives the market growth for potassium-based nutrients in hydroponics.

