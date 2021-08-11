What Are The Primary Applications That Generate Demand For Vinyl Sulfone Market , Fact.MR Report

The global vinyl sulfone market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

Market Overview:-

Vinyl sulfone is a reagent utilized as a raw material in the production of reactive dyes that are utilized basically in textiles. Vinyl sulfone likewise has biomedical importance, because of its ability to act as irreversible inhibitor of a few kinds of cysteine proteases.

Change in the purchasing behaviours identified with respect to textiles industry in developing countries is impelling the interest of a whole value chain of dye intermediates and its raw materials.

Key Segments Covered

Type Divinyl Sulfone Methyl Vinyl Sulfone Phenyl Vinyl Sulfone Vinyl Sulfone Ester

Application Dyestuff Manufacturing Chemical Intermediates Proteomics Others Colour Paint Leather Rubber Plastic

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Historical Trends Vs Future Market Projections

Over the past half-decade, sales of vinyl sulfone exhibited a low CAGR of around 3%, with textile and biomedical industries playing a major role in driving demand. However, in FY2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth dipped, owing to demand contraction from the textile and dyes industry.

Owing to these factors, demand over the long-term forecast period can be estimated by breaking the forecast timeline into three parts.

Short-run: Gradual recovery of market is set to be observed over this term.

Medium-run: Demand normalisation and price growth will be witnessed during this term.

Long-run: Integration of novel chemicals in the textile and chemical industry to affect demand and pricing of the product.

All in all, the vinyl sulfone industry is to expand at a moderate rate of around 4% through 2031, providing a promising stance for investors in the market.

What are the Primary Applications that Generate Demand for Vinyl sulfone?

Manufacturers of vinyl sulfone are expanding their production capacities of dye intermediates. Thusly, dyestuff fabricating presently represented a production yield of 200-kilo tons in 2020, which is the most elevated among all applications in the market. Since vinyl sulfone is an essential synthetic compound in dyestuff manufacturing, manufacturers are creating expanded accessibility of the compound for the chemical industry.

Aside from promising circumstances in the dyestuff and chemical industry, manufacturers of vinyl sulfone are diversifying applications in the proteomics and medical care space. For example, vinyl sulfone is utilized in the simple functionalization of tags and solid supports in omic sciences.

After various clinical preliminaries, it has been tracked down that, the molecule is a potential remedial specialist that is utilized in the development of medications for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Sales of Vinyl Sulfone?

Natural disasters and pandemics such as COVID-19 are unforeseen, and have affected all economies across the globe. COVID-19 has resulted in impacting the demand for vinyl sulfone, backed by the imposition of lockdowns and shrunk in demand from textile and chemical industries, which happens to be the prime consumers of vinyl sulfone.

Moreover, decreased demand and fluctuating industrial output have negatively impacted the market, which is extremely fragmented in nature. In addition to this, it is anticipated that, industrial output will reach its previous size by the third quarter of 2021, and so will vinyl sulfone demand during the forecast period.

Why is India a Huge Market for Vinyl Sulfone?

Strict environmental regulations have prompted increase in production costs in specific regions, like China. On the other hand, simple environmental regulations has prompted the production in India and has substantially shrunk the production costs in the country. Gradual strengthening of production and logistics of reactive dyes in the region to bolster the demand for the vinyl sulfone in India.

Manufacturers are zeroing in on profitable investments in the Indian colorant industry, which is an exceptionally fragmented space. Thus, it is simpler for manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market to acquire a solid business hold in India.

Expanding accessibility of raw materials and high predominance of the textile business in the Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra are setting out steady open doors for manufacturers in the colorant market. With regards to Indian dyestuff production, manufacturers are creating strategic ties with partners in the textile industry.

Which Region Offers Great Potential for Vinyl Sulfone Manufacturers?

There is growing interest for vinyl sulfone in the colorants business. A significant justification for this developing interest is because of rapid development of high-value products in Asia Pacific.

In this manner, the rising interest for finished products that include the utilization of vinyl sulfone has catalysed market development for vinyl sulfone in India. Moreover, non-stringent laws in the country has also strong impact on developing the demand for the vinyl polysulfone.

Change in policies over long-run to bust the rapid growing bubble of the vinyl sulfone industry. Country holds huge potential in the market, high market potential comes with bundle of risks. Balanced analysis of sweet spots and risks in the market in India has been presented in detail in the recently published report of Fact.MR

Moreover, the rising production of clothes and apparel in India, China, Bangladesh, and Thailand is expected to drive the textiles industry. Thus strengthening the demand for the dyes which is anticipated to provide a domino effect to the market for vinyl sulfone.

Reactive dyes play a potential role in textile industry. Rapid utilization of the reactive dyes in textile industry has bolstered demand for vinyl sulfone in Asia Pacific.

