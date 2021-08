How will Integration of Kidney Stone Management Devices as an Outpatient Procedure Influence the Industry Landscape

Global sales of kidney stone management devices are likely to surpass 1 million units by 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. In terms of revenues, the study projects the sales of kidney stone management devices market to surpass US$ 1,500 million.

Rising preferences for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures continue to be a massive trend in the kidney stone management devices market. The growing incidence rate of kidney stones, combined with the availability of affordable minimally invasive treatment is likely to sustain demand for kidney stone management devices during the forecast period 2018-2028. The report opines that manufacturers will be hard-pressed to develop innovative devices for large stones, as it has remained a longstanding challenge for healthcare providers.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1827

According to the report, lithotripsy devices will continue to account for over 80% revenue share of the market. Lithotripsy devices have remained the go-to medical devices in urology and renal conditions, and their lucrativeness is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The report finds that nephroscopes are likely to witness impressive sales in the kidney stone management devices market, owing to their competency of offering high-definition images with optimized working conditions.

Europe kidney stone management devices market is the most lucrative market, and the status quo is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) follows suit, and it is likely that the region will witness the proliferation of kidney stone management devices in the near future.

The emergence of various Asian countries as a global medical tourism hub, and the steady improvement in access to healthcare are likely to induce a transformation in the Asia Pacific kidney stone management devices market.

Hospitals will remain at the forefront of demand, with this end-use segment accounting for nearly half of the global revenue share. The rising prevalence of kidney stones and subsequent surge in the number of hospital admissions is a key factor supplementing this demand, according to the report.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1827

The study finds that kidney stone management device sales through hospitals will be complemented by sales through specialty clinics. As per the report, the specialty clinics are envisioned to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2028.

The exhaustive research study also elaborates on multipronged factors influencing the growth of the kidney stone management devices market. Rising practices of kidney stone patient management by clinicians and assimilation of ureteroscopy with intracorporeal lithotripsy are identified as pervasive trends in the market.

Segmentation

The report enlists various product levels available in the kidney stone management devices market such as lithotripsy devices, ureteroscopes, and nephroscopes, in line with diverse specifications of end users.

Moreover, the kidney stone management devices market finds extensive applications across various end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

The landscape of kidney stone management devices market has been gauged across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

Notable product innovations and breakthroughs in the kidney stone management devices market have also been embodied in the report. For instance, in response to the requirements for devices with high efficacy, the introduction of a digital flexible ureteroscope offering high-quality visualization is considered to be one of the noble product developments in the kidney stone management devices market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1827

The report also incorporates differential strategies executed by prominent players in the kidney stone management devices market. For instance- leading players in the market are looking forward to leveraging new opportunities created from the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), as home screening of kidney stones is likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Flying Brands’ acquisition of Imaging Biometrics (IB) was aimed to leverage its expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence to imaging. Further, direct marketing of products to urologists and clinicians continues to be another prevailing trend among manufacturers.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/16/1915931/0/en/Sales-of-Ambulance-Cots-to-Gather-Pace-in-Line-With-Growing-Number-of-EMS-Providers-Worldwide-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com