The Latest in Stress Urinary Incontinence and Upcoming Growth Opportunity!

Urinary incontinence is generally defined as unintentional loss of urine. Stress urinary incontinence usually happens when a physical movement such as sneezing, running, coughing and heavy lifting exerts pressure or stress on a person’s bladder. Stress urinary incontinence is significantly more common in women as compared to men. Stress Urinary Incontinence occurs when the pelvic floor muscles or urinary sphincter possibly will lose strength either due to childbirth in women or prostate surgery in men.

Some of the complications associated with stress urinary incontinence includes personal distress, mixed urinary incontinence, skin rash or irritation. Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) is a common urethral problem wherein urethra is not able to stop sudden increase in pressure. As per Urology Care Foundation – The Official Foundation of the American Urological association, approximately 1 in every 3 women suffer from stress urinary incontinence during some point in their lives.

Around one third of women age 60 are reported to sometimes leak urine. However this number goes to about one out of two women with registered age of 65. Men usually develop stress urinary incontinence due to pelvic nerve damage or injury and prostate cancer surgery.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market: Drivers and Restraints

The introduction of innovative urinary catheters coupled with rising preference for minimal invasive surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence to achieve early cure has registered to be prominent driving factor responsible for revenue generation in global stress urinary incontinence market. Also, the growing geriatric population more prone to develop stress urinary incontinence along with availability of wide range of treatment options for stress urinary incontinence such as antidepressants, urethral slings, and urinary catheters is expected to be another factor propelling the revenue growth of global stress urinary incontinence market.

However, lack of awareness among incontinent patient population may limit the revenue growth in stress urinary incontinence market. Also, side effects such as urinary and fecal incontinence, pain, and organ perforation associated with female urinary incontinence devices deters the revenue growth in stress urinary incontinence market.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market: Segmentation

The global stress urinary incontinence market is classified on the basis of treatment type, gender, end user and region.

Based on treatment type, stress urinary incontinence market is segmented into following:

Devices Urinary Catheters Vaginal pessary Urethral Slings Midurethral Sling Traditional Sling Electrical Stimulation Devices Implantable Non-implantable Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Surgery Autologous Fascia Pubovaginal Sling Burch Colposuspension Bulking agents

Behavioral Therapy

Pharmacologic Therapy α-Adrenergic agonists β-Adrenergic agonists Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)



Based on gender, stress urinary incontinence market is segmented into following:

Male

Female

Based on end user, Stress Urinary Incontinence market is segmented into following:

Gynecology Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market: Overview

Increased FDA approvals for stress urinary incontinence devices for females has led to registering high revenues from hospitals and gynecology clinics. A number of leading players in stress urinary incontinence market are focused on manufacturing improved stress urinary incontinence devices with least side effects and easy usage. The urinary catheters followed by urethral slings and artificial urinary sphincters are most commonly preferred stress urinary incontinence device, thus registering significant revenue share in global stress urinary incontinence market. On the basis of end user, gynecology clinics followed by hospitals registers substantial revenues in global stress urinary incontinence market.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional presence, North America is expected to be most lucrative market for stress urinary incontinence owing to increasing geriatric population across the region. Europe accounts to be second largest market for stress urinary incontinence. As per a research conducted by National Health Service (NHS), it has been estimated that about 3 to 6 million individuals in the UK have reported some signs of urinary incontinence, Followed by Europe, East Asia registers a third largest revenue share in stress urinary incontinence market due to presence of ample manufacturers and distributors in the region. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to register sluggish growth in stress urinary incontinence owing to poor awareness regarding stress urinary incontinence among old age population.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market: Key Players

Some of the major Stress Urinary Incontinence manufacturers present across the globe are ZSI Surgical Implants, S.R.L, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated and others.

