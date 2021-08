New report shares details about the Antibody Labelling Services market 2021

Antibodies (also called immunoglobulins) are the proteins which are used for the neutralizing the pathogens or foreign bodies entered into the human body. Each type of antibody tends to bind different antigen to destroy it and hence it is important to understand which antibody could be effective while targeting a particular antigen.

The human antibodies are classifies into five types such as IgM, IgD, IgG, IgA, and IgE, each of them acts differently, binds to different antigens and hence holds significance of antibody labelling for better understanding of the antigen – antibody interaction. There are large number of antigens which enter human body and produces toxic or inflammatory effect on the body functioning, different diseases have different antigens and hence requires antigen specific approach for the treatment using antibodies.

Antibody Labelling Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing use of antibodies for the diagnostic as well as therapeutic use in various diseases expected to drive the growth of the antibody labelling services market. Increasing use of the antibodies for developing treatment for the chronic diseases further expected to increase the use of different antibody labelling services in research. The ability of antibodies to target the pathogens related to specific disease more efficiently as compared to small molecule drugs further expected to enhance the growth of the antibody labelling services market.

The antibody labelling services used very effectively in different diagnostic procedures such as western blot test, ELISA, radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, etc. which helps in diagnosis of various life threatening diseases such as HIV. The antibodies are used for various therapeutic uses such as rheumatoid arthritis, crohn’s disease, cancer, etc. which in turn expected to drive the growth of the antibody labelling services market.

The scientists are still working on to find the cure for the diseases such as HIV, Cancer, etc. and many studies involve studying therapeutic effect of antibodies on antigens of specific diseases which in turn expected to drive the growth of the growth of the antibody labelling services market. The antibody labelling services are also used in the immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, flow cytometry, immunoprecipitation, mass spectrometry, etc. The comparatively higher cost of the antibody labelling services may hamper the potential growth of the market.

Antibody Labelling Services Market: Segmentation

The global antibody labelling services market is segmented based on labelling type, application, end user and region

By labelling type, the global antibody labelling services market is segmented as:

FITC Labeling

HRP Labeling

Biotin Labeling

By application, the global antibody labelling services market is segmented as:

Western Blot

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Flow Cytometry

Screening of Paired Antibodies

Other

By end user, the global antibody labelling services market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Antibody Labelling Services Market: Overview

By labelling type, biotin labeling is expected to dominate the global antibody labelling services market due to higher preference. By application, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) expected to dominate the antibody labelling services market in terms of revenue to due to higher number of diagnostic tests performed. By end user, the global antibody labelling services market is expected to be dominated by the diagnostic laboratories due to higher product adoption to carry out diagnostic tests.

Antibody Labelling Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global antibody labelling services market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to comparatively higher product adoption for the diagnostic as well as therapeutic use. Europe antibody labelling services market is expected to be second most lucrative market due to higher number of diagnostic tests performed. Latin America expected to show gradual growth in the antibody labelling services market due to steadily increasing use of antibody labelling services. Asia-Pacific is regarded as emerging antibody labelling services market due to increasing diagnosis subsequently followed by therapeutic use. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative antibody labelling services market due to least product availability as well as adoption.

Antibody Labelling Services Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the antibody labelling services market are: Biologics International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, MEDICAL ? BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD., Advansta Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. and others.

