Virtual Discussion Forum Focuses on Managing The Return to The Work

Toronto, ON, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — As employers begin to navigate the Post-COVID workplace, many face the challenge of developing a safe, legal and sustainable plan in this ‘new normal’. In the upcoming discussion forum this fall, a panel of Human Resource, Business and Legal professionals provide their perspective on overcoming hurdles in transitioning back to the workplace.

In the virtual forum, “The New Normal?”: Managing the return to the Workplace hosted by Janus Conferences, attendees can expect to get insights on legal risks and organization challenges in reopening. Speakers will provide their perspectives on the key steps organizations can take now to mitigate and solve issues and capitalize on business opportunities.

“We are thrilled to offer this discussion forum at a time when everyone is adapting to the dramatic change in the workplace,” said Bill Ross, Principal, Janus Conferences. “COVID-19 redefined the way we work. A new organizational roadmap of expectations and responsibilities is needed now, more than ever.”

Forum panelist, Shana Wolch, a partner in McCarthy Tétrault Labour and Employment Group, is one of the speakers. According to Shana, “Managing the return to the office presents several new legal challenges for many employers. It will be important to plan carefully to avoid the consequences that a misstep can cause.”

“There have been threats and silver linings resulting from the pandemic that have dramatically reshaped the fundamentals of many businesses. Evaluating your pandemic pivots and reassessing your risks and opportunities can determine the future success of your organization,” stated discussion forum panelist, Rob Stephen, Senior Consultant, The Osborne Group.

Designed for organizational leaders, the virtual discussion forum will take place on September 28th, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. For more information about the event, visit: https://janusconferences.com/

