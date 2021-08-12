Wind Telecom to modernize its FTTx network with Alepo’s AAA in the public cloud

Dominican Republic, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Wind Telecom, a leading service provider in the Dominican Republic, is modernizing its GPON network infrastructure for its FTTH and FTTO services by implementing digital transformation expert Alepo’s AAA solution. The modern and advanced AAA will be deployed in the public cloud, which means Wind Telecom will not need to manage any infrastructure.

With steadily increasing demand for high-quality internet services in the Caribbean island nation, Wind Telecom decided to support its growing subscriber base by modernizing its network. Deployed in partnership with local system integration expert Ledefyl, Alepo’s AAA server will eliminate manual configurations that were required by the legacy system, minimizing errors through process automation. The new platform will enhance security and boost user experience for the operator’s staff as well as customers.

Alepo’s AAA solution will enable the operator to manage dynamic protocol policies based on customer needs. Wind Telecom will be able to send messages and windows to customers when they are browsing as well as general notifications upon request.

Alepo’s solution employs a modular, open, and virtualized architecture that will ensure low-risk rapid implementation. And, as it does away with physical infrastructure through public cloud deployment, it will also keep operational costs low.

The vendor-agnostic AAA will integrate with Wind Telecom’s existing CRM and network infrastructure. Its initial capacity is for 25K simultaneous subscribers and will be able to seamlessly scale as traffic grows over the next several years.

Elvy Durán, Director Network Operations, OPTI, InfoSec and TV platforms, Wind Telecom, said, “Alepo’s expertise in AAA deployment and success in the region made them the ideal partner for this project. We hope to provide an unparalleled network experience to our customers and we are certain that Alepo’s modern, advanced, futureproof solution will enable us to cater to our customers’ evolving needs.”

Nicolás de León, Commercial Director, Ledefyl, said, “Given Alepo’s rich global history in delivering AAA innovations, we’re confident of a successful partnership as we work together to help Wind Telecom to modernize its network and accelerate data innovation in the Dominican Republic.”

Juan Espinosa, Director – Sales, LATAM, Alepo, said, “We are pleased to partner with Wind Telecom for this project as they help empower customers in embracing a more digital lifestyle. We’re certain that this project will enable Wind Telecom to improve its processes by introducing automation and eliminating manual intervention. In addition to ensuring high network performance by providing five-nines availability, Alepo’s AAA solution will help the operator in supporting dynamically changing traffic demands, enhancing security, and lowering operational costs.”

About Wind Telecom

Wind Telecom, SA is a telecommunications company in the Dominican Republic that provides integrated internet, online television, and telephone services to individual customers. specialized services to companies, institutions, and other service providers. Its voice and data network are completely IP. It is based primarily on 4G LTE technology, and also relies on point-to-point microwave access and fiber optic networks for the transport of large volumes of information.

For more information, please visit https://www.wind.com.do/

About Ledefyl

A group of companies with over 20 years delivering telecommunication projects in America and the Caribbean, Ledefyl provides support on all stages to build, expand, or modernize networks efficiently. Ledefyl helps achieve service goals through the integration of technology market-leading solutions for a wide range of applications, from access to core and applications. It has a comprehensive portfolio of products to deliver solutions for service providers, finance, health, utilities, and enterprises, through on-premise, cloud-based, or managed services delivery models.

For more information, please visit https://www.ledefyl.com.uy/