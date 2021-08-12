PaceMKR releases newest project: The Abyss





New York, NY, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — PaceMKR is a music producer who has been making headlines with his brand new studio release: The Abyss. This song would be a perfect introduction to his music if you are new to the artist. The Abyss has a smooth, impactful sound, courtesy of a well-crafted production that’s designed to sound great while also explore the depths of PaceMKR’s creativity.

The Abyss is an amazing first taste of what PaceMKR can accomplish with his music. This release is also highly recommended if you do enjoy the sound of genre such as Dubstep or hard-hitting electronic music, just to name a few. Much like the aforementioned artists, PaceMKR is armed with a life-long passion for great music, and the ability to let his beautiful melodies speak for themselves, connecting with listeners of all walks of life in a very seamless way. After all, great music is not about chasing trends: it’s about creating a bond with the audience and making its way into their hearts! This is definitely what’s happening here.

Find out more about PaceMKR, and do not miss out on The Abyss. This release is soon going to be available from the 13th of August.