TFF System Market Top Players and Business Trends

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report TFF System Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration and the increasing adoption of single-use technologies. On the other hand, the high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The major players in the tangential flow filtration market include Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Repligen Corporation (US) , and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, and expansion to increase their presence in the global TFF market.

Merck Millipore (US) is the largest player in the global tangential flow filtration market. The company provides an expansive range of tangential flow filtration products. Its strong product portfolio, brand recognition, and the high demand for bioprocess technologies, including TFF, from bioprocessing business units, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North America, have significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. The company adopted organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to maintain its profitable growth and position in this market. In 2018, the company launched TFF Pellicon Capsule with Ultracel Membrane and established a single-use manufacturing facility in China to support local biomanufacturing. With such strategic initiatives, Merck Millipore will enable sustained growth in the market.

Danaher Corporation (US) is the second-largest player in the global tangential flow filtration market. Danaher operates in the TFF market through its subsidiary Pall Corporation (a part of its life science business). The high demand for Danaher’s TFF from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific, has led to sales growth in the company’s separation, filtration, and purification portfolios. Danaher focuses on several organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, expansions, and partnerships to cater to the high demand in these markets. During 2017–2019, the company has entered into partnership with biopharmaceutical manufacturers such as Celltheon Corporation (US) and BioScience Corporation (US) to offer cost-effective single-use tangential flow filtration solutions.

Based on application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications such as drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification.

Based on material type, the global TFF System Market is divided into PES/PS, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The PES/PS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

Based on the product, the TFF System Market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to factors such as the increasing use of different single-use systems among end users due to their advantages, such as a reduced need for product validation and cleaning.

The tangential flow filtration market is divided into four major regions— Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe.

