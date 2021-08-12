Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions, Type 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 12 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market size was valued at USD 20.55 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 33.41 billion by 2025. EHR are the summary of the numerous electronic medical records which are produced throughout any clinical encounter. An Electronic health records supplies a wide variety of data such as, medication, laboratory test results, and medical history, demographics and diagnostic images. In the last few years, EHR implementation has been privileged in the hospitals in contrast to small-sized practices, primarily because hospitals have a big budget in comparison to miniature sized practice. However, over the forecast period, the industry for Electronic health record for systems utilized in miniature sized practices is expected to observe noteworthy growth rate.

Important advantages linked with electronic health records systems coupled with financial incentives offered by government of different countries are expected to become the chief factors driving the expansion of EHR (Electronic health records) market globally. Benefits from EHR system comprises updated patient information, accurate patient information, decreased healthcare services cost in extended term, rapid access to customer associated data, decreased medical errors, amplified patient involvement and enhanced competence of healthcare service offerings. These compensations encourage healthcare service providers to provide their services with technically superior (Electronic health records) EHR systems, which is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Over the anticipated period the financial enticement by governments in developing and developed countries is expected to continue to, propel the growth of Electronic health records market.

On the basis of geographical region this market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is expected to generate largest share in revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing investment done by government in this sector coupled with policies introduced by government to encourage the implementation of electronic health record system. After North America, Europe is expected to capture maximum market share over the forecast period owing to numerous ongoing Research & development activities done by the companies’ active in this area. Asia Pacific is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness and spending among the population of these countries. On the basis of end-user this market can be segregated into hospitals and ambulatory uses. The ambulatory uses are further divided into standalone facility, retail pharmacy and clinical use. Hospital use section of this market is expected to capture largest part in revenue owing to growing demand of most favourable services coupled with growing competition in this sector. Ambulatory use is expected to see a significant rise owing to growing demand of mobile electronic health record systems.

The key players in the market are as follows Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Athenahealth, Inc, Medical Information Technology, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Greenway Health, CoxHealth 4medica, and CPSI. Recently, in March 2014, CoxHealth installed a complete web-based population patient engagement platform and health services platform designed by Phytel, Inc. to improve health result of patients coupled with simplicity in the shift from fee for service to outcome supported payment model which is presently established in the U.S.

