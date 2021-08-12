Before the Release of iPhone 13, Weaccessory is All Set to Launch its Accessories!

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Shenzhen Western Electronic Co. Ltd. is one of the leading professional mobile phone accessory wholesale manufacturers and suppliers in China since 2012. Their primary products include – premium quality Mobile Phone cases, Tempered Glass Screen protectors, USB Cable, Charger, and other mobile phone accessories available at a reasonable price. Each product is designed to meet the client’s requirements and is tested six times before final shipment, thus offering guaranteed quality assurance with fastest worldwide shipping options. We are all set to launch iPhone 13 accessories in the market even before the release of iPhone 13!

The much-awaited iPhone 13 is not too far away from launch. As per rumors, the smart phone will arrive in the third week of September. While there is no confirmation yet from Apple, but the phone accessories market for iPhone 13 is hot.

As a professional mobile phone accessories manufacturer in China, we never miss the big sale for iPhone 13. There are huge numbers of iPhone accessories being delivered from our warehouse since July. Now, we are all set to launch our new range of screen protectors, phone cases, and other accessories for iPhone 13. Despite being a higher cost performance, Apple iPhone is the most popular mobile phone globally, and there is no doubt that iPhone 13 will be the most popular mobile phone of 2021.

Due to obtained accurate data from the backchannel, we have already developed the product line for iPhone 13 such as tempered glass screen protector, phone case and other accessories. The data size is 100% correct, as per previous experience.

So, get ready for our big sale on iPhone 13 accessories and grab your favorite iPhone accessories at the best prices to give your phone a classy look and flaunt it every day!

About the Company:

Shenzhen Western Electronic Co. Ltd. is one of the leading Wholesale manufacturers and suppliers of mobile phone accessory in China since 2012. Each product is tested six times before shipment for guaranteed quality assurance with the fastest worldwide shipping. They also have OEM/ODM team for customized product & package designs. Visit their website for more information. https://www.weaccessory.com/.