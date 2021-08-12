Activated Carbon Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Stringent government regulations for emission control, mercury control from power plants, high demand for clean drinking water, and industrial growth in Asia-Pacific, especially ASEAN countries, propel the growth of the activated carbon market globally.

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal and activated coal, is a form of carbon that removes organic compounds from liquids and gases by a process known as “adsorption.” Activated carbon is extremely porous and thus has a very large surface area available for adsorption. It is used in a wide range of applications in gas, vapor, and liquid treatments. Activated carbon is an effective method for removing chlorine and its by-products (total trihalomethanes – TTHM’s), and volatile organic compounds (carbon-based VOC’s). It is used for medicinal purposes; in gas masks to filter out chlorine gas, as well as in water treatment to remove organic compounds that impart color, taste, and odor to the water.

The global activated carbon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2021, in terms of value to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a high rate, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. China is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region activated carbon market, accounting for a high share of the demand. It is projected to be a high growth potential market in the global activated carbon market owing to the high demand for activated carbon in industrial applications such as, chemical, petrochemical, automobile, and foods & beverages industries for gaseous phase, as well as liquid phase applications.

Powdered activated carbon is the fastest-growing type in the global activated carbon market. The demand for powdered activated carbon is growing due to its use in industrial applications such as, pharmaceutical, and foods & beverages industries for decolorization and deodorization applications.

Liquid phase is the largest application segment in the global activated carbon market. The water treatment subsegment of the liquid phase application is expected to account for a high share of the segment. Stringent government regulations across the globe in the treatment of industrial as well as municipal water is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The major players in the global activated carbon market undertook various development strategies during the past five years. New product launches/developments, agreements, expansions, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the key strategies undertaken by major manufacturers such as, Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S), Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan), Cabot Corporation (U.S), Haycarb PLC (Sri Lanka), Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC (U.S). These strategies have helped enhance production and increase market shares of the aforementioned key players in the global activated carbon market.