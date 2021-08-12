Mighty Tips adds one more language to their online portal

French-speaking betting enthusiasts can now get reliable and trustworthy reviews and tips in a language that they best understand following its addition to the Mighty Tips portal.

Riga, Latvia, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — When Mighty Tips was launched in 2019, they had one ambition, to reach all corners of the globe providing online betting enthusiasts with reliable and trustworthy information and tips. They have been gradually achieving this adding one language at a time. The latest addition is the French language. While making the announcement, the Mighty Tips manager in charge of operations says they are delighted to have French speakers join the great Mighty Tips family.

“We are delighted to welcome the French speakers in the forum. Here they will benefit from some of the most comprehensive analyses and predictions. Walk with us and you will not be disappointed,” said the manager while welcoming the French-speaking betting enthusiasts. He also revealed that Mighty Tips has released a global gambling market research, a comprehensive report on the trends in the betting industry. This report as indicated by the Mighty Tips representative will be availed in different languages.

One of the major languages

French is one of the world’s most popular languages together with English, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, and Swahili. Literature has described it as an exotic and vibrant international language, one that is used by close to 300 million people across the world. Other than English it is the other language that is used in all the five continents in the world. Like a tongue it is ranked as the sixth most widely spoken language in the world, coming after Mandarin, English, Hindi, Spanish and Arabic. Out of the 300 million people who speak French 71 million are partial speakers of the numerous dialects and creoles. The majority of these have learned French as a second foreign language.

The Indian Ocean and Sub-Saharan Africa regions have the highest French-speaking population outside Europe. The regions account for 36.3 % followed by the Middle East and North Africa which have a share of 15.3 %. The Caribbean and Americas account for 8% while the Asian region has only one percent. Europe accounts for 39 %. When it comes to specific countries; France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Canada have the highest population of native French speakers with people in these countries using it as the first or second language.

The language is spoken in a total of 50 countries worldwide with a number of them recognizing it as an official or co-official language. Some of the Francophone countries include the French colonies across the world such as:

Algeria,

Mali,

Cameroon,

Togo and other nations in West Africa.

Availing French as a language of choice has been attributed to the growth of Mighty Tips as a preferred online betting sports analysis provider in these regions. Mighty Tips representative says they are hoping to reach more in the French-speaking nations adding that they are some of the best betting enthusiasts in the portal.

Ninth language

French now becomes the ninth language in Mighty Tips portals with the user in different regions being able to access the content in the portal in a language that they understand. This is one of the reasons why the online betting-oriented portal has grown tremendously just a few years after its launch. The first Mighty Tips project was Serbian Mighty Tips but has now grown to cover several countries spanning every region of the globe.

“Ever since we launched Mighty Tips in 2019, we have helped our users from different parts of the world to benefit from expertise and knowledge of season online bettors. With the addition of French, we are reaching out to more users,” said the company representative who added that they are continuously expanding to reach more betting enthusiasts, providing them with information and reviews they can rely on to make informed choices. He adds that their content is tailored to local scenes as opposed to what most of their competitors do.

They provide general content where visitors all over regardless of their region access similar tips and reviews. “We understand that different people have varied interests when it comes to betting, therefore we provide customized reviews and tips allowing the users to make their predictions based on their understanding. This is one of the elements that have made our online portal popular. Users can come to us knowing that they will get useful information,” said the Mighty Tips representative while explaining why they have been popular among the online betting portals.

French-speaking betting enthusiasts have been urged to explore the website for comprehensive reports and analysis.

About SEO Brothers

SEO Brothers is a Full-cycle SEO and content marketing agency in the betting niche. They have been helping websites grow their portfolio, increase traffic as well as offer strategies that outpace the competition. The content marketing agency constitutes highly experienced SEO professionals and dedicated marketing experts, a team it relies on to deliver quality to its customers. For the years they have been in business, the SEO and content marketing agency has helped several websites reach top positions for the relevant searches as well as drive their sales to higher points.

About Mighty Tips

Mighty Tips is a leading online portal with daily sports predictions and trustworthy, unbiased reviews.

