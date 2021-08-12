4K TV Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The 4K TV Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global 4K TV Market is anticipated to reach USD 380.9 billion by 2025. The ultra-definition televisions are a mixture of 4K resolution, wide color gamut (WCG), high frame rate, and high dynamic range. 4K television is a major alteration in the television manufacturing. The competition among numerous 4K television sellers has increased over the past few years. 4K TV Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Drivers

The factors that propel the growth of the 4K TV industry include development in graphic technology in television and rising demand for high end electronics. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost related with the 4K television.

4K TV Screen Sizes Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million Units; 2014 – 2025)

Below 52 inches

52 – 65 inches

Above 65 inches

The “52 – 65 inches” segment led the 4K TV market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to fast introduction of advanced technologies such as Super Ultra High Definition (SUHD) and Quantum dot LEDs (QLEDs).

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Samsung

LG Electronics

Sony Corp.

Hisense

Sharp Corp

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the 4K TV market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes huge acceptance along with declining prices of 4K televisions. Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North America and it is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing adoption.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. 4K TV Market Trends, Variables, and Scope

Chapter 4. 4K TV Market: Screen Size Outlook

Chapter 5. 4K TV Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

