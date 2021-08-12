North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

North America stainless steel round bar market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. The market for stainless steel round bar in North America is in its mature phase thanks to the engaging activities in the construction sector. Rise in consumption of bar due to its superior properties comprising corrosion resistance, fire resistance, electrical & thermal conductivity is adding more to the growth of regional market. Demand for glass façade, tie rods, door handles and anchoring bars will provide a suitable traction for the market.

Drivers

The drivers for North America stainless steel round bar market entail increase in demand for rise in consumption of steel bars in the construction sector coupled with entry of new players. Technological advancements and innovations are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The market also encompasses significant need from construction, mining, manufacturing and transportation sectors. However, significant costs involved is likely to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

North America Stainless Steel Round Bars Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Cr-Ni

Duplex & Super Duplex

High Nickel Alloys

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

ATI Allvac

Crucible Industries LLC

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Valbruna Slater Stainless

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

North America Stainless Steel Round Bars Country Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

U.S.

Texas

California

Oklahoma

Illinois

Michigan

North Dakota

Alaska

Mexico

Canada

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Product Outlook

Chapter 5. North America Stainless Steel Round Bar Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

