Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2022

The Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of consumer electronics that have upraised the use of quantum dots display on the global scale. Quantum dot (QD) displays are the display devices, using QDs and semiconductor nanocrystals that produces pure monochromatic green, red, and blue colors. QD technology used in the mallows wider color length and improved high dynamic range owing to which they are used in photo-emissive, photo-enhanced and electro-emissive display systems.

Drivers

Quantum dot display market is majorly driven by the growing awareness of energy efficient solutions and increasing adoption of QD display devices. Quantum dot displays offer several benefits like ultra-definition, cost, energy efficient and high brightness. Several existing players are adopting QD technology to obtain faster, quicker and human eye-friendly television display. Most quantum dot (QD) display industry players are stressing on providing hybrid quantum dots display to cater to growing flexible demands. However, strict government regulations for using cadmium and other heavy metals for electronic displays and significant cost of the systems are hampering the growth of the market.

Quantum Dot Display Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Tube

Film

LED

Quantum Dot Display Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Cadmium-containing

Cadmium-free

Cadmium-free segment come with various benefits like environment friendly, improved wavelength and tenability and pure color, due to which the segment is expected to dominate the industry of quantum dot (QD) display in future.

Quantum Dot Display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Apple

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

Vizio

Philips

TCL

Hisense

Quantum Dot Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

