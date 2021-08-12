Key Market Leaders – Environmental Monitoring Market

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from USD 14.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rising pollution levels, a favorable regulatory scenario, the ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations, the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness regarding pollution monitoring, and the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, high product purchase, installation, and maintenance costs will also restrain market growth to an extent.

A few major players that have an extensive geographic presence dominate the environmental monitoring products globally. The leading players in the environmental monitoring products market include Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric (US), Spectris (UK), and E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada), among others.

An analysis of market developments between 2015 and 2020 has revealed that several growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations, were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the environmental monitoring market. These were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last four years.

Agilent Technologies (US) is one of the largest laboratory instrument and reagent manufacturers in the world. The company has a robust R&D and manufacturing infrastructure, with key facilities located in the US, China, Australia, Denmark, India, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK. The company provides products and services to customers in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on strengthening its market share and expanding its revenue base by expanding its product portfolio through product launches & enhancements. The company is also involved in collaborations with key stakeholders to enhance its R&D capabilities and increase public awareness of its products.

Danaher Corporation (US) is one of the leading players in healthcare and life sciences research. The company provides environmental monitoring products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan Technologies, and McCrometer. Danaher Corporation focuses on strengthening its position in the global environmental monitoring market by focusing on product launches and acquisition. This has helped the company to enhance its product portfolio and increase its share in the environmental monitoring market. The company has launched several innovative products in recent years, such as the TrojanUVTelos water analyzer and purifier; Pocket Pro and Pocket Pro+ water testers; and DR 900 handheld colorimeter.

Thermo Fisher holds the leading position in the environmental monitoring market, owing to its robust product portfolio for air, water, and soil quality monitors, as well as its strong geographic presence across major markets. The company primarily focuses on developing technologically advanced solutions in order to maintain its leading position in this market. In line with this, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched various air quality monitoring products in the last three years, such as TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler (2019), and Thermo Scientific iQ Series gas analyzers (2017).