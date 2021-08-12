Television Monitors to Dominate the Global Quantum Dot Display Market Through 2027

Exponential growth in demand for high definition display panels for electronic devices is powering the quantum dot display market ahead, with growth pegged at an astounding CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027). Growing demand in downstream markets for energy-efficient display panels such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, personal computers and other electronics has forced OEMs and display manufacturers to build state-of-the-art displays capable of delivering maximum energy efficiency and increasing color quality.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4424

Key Takeaways of the Quantum Dot Display Market Study

Television monitors dominate the quantum dot display application segment with the segment growing 6X during the forecast period. Such growth is accredited towards a better color gamut and economical displays that quantum dot technology offers.

The medical devices segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 47% owing to the utilization of quantum dots in medical imaging and sensor applications

APAC holds a market share of more than 45% in the global quantum dot display market, attributable to phenomenal growth of the consumer electronics and smartphone industry in the region

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4424

Quantum Dot Display Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global quantum dot display market is segmented on the basis of material type and application type.

Material Type Cadmium Containing

Cadmium Free Application Type Television

Monitor

Notebook

Tablet

Smartphone

Medical Devices Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4424

Competitors Emphasizing on Product Innovations and Varying Pricing Strategy

The quantum dot display market is still at its infancy, with plenty of room for improvement. Manufacturers are thus channelizing their efforts in developing new technologies and products using quantum dot display to gain a competitive edge in the global market. Pricing strategy among manufacturers is at the cusp of a major change with implementation costs falling and new pricing options being more viable. Several competitors have seized the opportunity to create a product range spanning different price ranges.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/11/26/1656397/0/en/Biometric-Middleware-Sales-Up-20-y-o-y-in-2018-with-BFSI-Leading-the-Rally-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com