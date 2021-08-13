Kolkata to Korea: CDE exports its patented C&D Waste Recycling machine to South Korea

Kolkata, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia completed its manufacturing of the ReUrban D5100 C&D Waste Processing plant which will be exported to Korea next week.

The flag-off ceremony of this export consignment was done by Mr. Debashis Sen – Chairman HIDCO / NDITA & Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal. Later Mr. Sen posted “Huge Machines manufactured in Kolkata exported to Korea, Japan and other places in the country. Machines called ReUrban that converts C&D (construction & demolition) waste into sand and stone chips. Thus, it saves mountains(stones) and rivers (sand). The perfect example of a circular economy. The only manufacturing outside of the UK is in Kolkata. Factory at Dhulagarh where I went this morning. I felt proud of Bengal when I was cutting the machine’s ribbon that will be shipped in containers to Korea from Kolkata Port next week’’.

We are extremely grateful to Mr. Sen for taking out his valuable time to visit our factory and encouraging the team with his kind words.

C&D Waste Plant flag-off by Mr. Debashis Sen

CDE is a world leader in wet technology for the processing of C&D Waste and its recycling. Aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, it makes sure that no pollutants like liquid, solid or noise are emitted while waste undergoes treatment. We have installed such plants all over the world including half a dozen plants in India. Globally 7500 MT of Waste is getting processed and recycled every hour using CDE Technology.

It is pertinent to note that sand and aggregate are becoming scarcer with every passing day throughout the world. There is no other way to sustain our developmental aspiration than to process and reuse the C&D Waste for reconstruction. The rate of recycling of waste is over 90% in countries like England, whereas our recycling rate is estimated in the abysmally poor range of 1%.

Looking at this scenario, the Govt of India promulgated its Waste Rules 2016 which mandates every city to have C&D Waste processing plants within a time frame of 4 years. Under this guideline, CDE has supplied multiple plants to Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, Thane and Pune.

Installation of such plants not only makes available construction material like sand & aggregate but also reduces air pollution, carbon footprint and land requirement for landfills.

This state-of-the-art world-class machine being supplied to a technologically advanced country like Korea is another feather in the cap of CDE.

