THE BABY COT SHOP FOUNDER BECOMES NEW FACE OF LONDON BILLBOARDS

London, UK, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Baby Cot Shop’s founder, Toks Aruoture, can be spotted on billboards across the UK. The Director of Chelsea’s most premium nursery shopping destination is the new face of accounting company Sage’s latest campaign, demonstrating that small businesses can thrive in the post-pandemic climate.

The boutique store, which launched in 2008, has gone from strength to strength and this exciting collaboration is a true reﬂection of the business journey entrepreneur Toks has been on.

Like many others, The Baby Cot Shop has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has kept their promise to providing a ﬁve star service to customers and going above and beyond. In 2020, the store was recognised by the UK government as one of 80 inspirational businesses, they helped more international mums than ever ﬁnd their perfect nursery and the company had a full rebrand.

Fast-forward to July 2021 and The Baby Cot Shop’s founder is lighting up billboards across London’s roads, buses and shopping centres promoting Sage, with the words ‘The Baby Cot Shop is bossing Chelsea’.

This campaign proves that business isn’t just about the numbers, it’s about the presence in your local community too. The Baby Cot Shop is proud to be business that makes a big impact in Chelsea, consistently lifting community spirit and guiding mums-to-be and new mums towards their dream nursery.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be the campaign face of Sage, especially as we owe part of The Baby Cot Shop’s success to using their software,” says Toks. “Sage reports on how my business is doing, so it’s basically my virtual assistant. In my career I’ve always held onto my business vision but remained ﬂexible to how it all comes together. I’m so proud of this collaboration.”

ABOUT THE BABY COT SHOP

The Baby Cot Shop’s aim is to help mums create a magical nursery space for little ones to sleep, play and explore in. From the enchanting Notte Fatata Castle Bunk Bed to the ultra-stylish Russel Swivel Armchair, each piece of handcrafted furniture exudes elegance and charm.

The premium service doesn’t stop there – the Chelsea boutique oﬀers a bespoke approach to nursery shopping, allowing shoppers to customise every corner of their child’s room – from fabrics to hues.

Amongst the most popular services is The Baby Cot Shop’s Interior Design Service. With over 10 years’ experience, The Baby Cot Shop’s Interior Design Service brings your nursery or kids room vision to life through consultations, mood boards, fabric samples, styling and ﬁtting, providing tradesmen and making sure your dream room becomes a reality.The Baby Cot Shop has been featured in the likes of Tatler, The Times, Vogue Bambini, Architectural Digest and Hello! magazine.

THE FOUNDER: TOKS ARUOTURE

Internationally acclaimed entrepreneur Toks Aruoture is the founder of The Baby Cot Shop. Known as Chelsea’s nursery interior design expert, she is the leading authority on luxury spaces crafted for babies and children.

Toks travels the country public speaking, coaching and mentoring businesswomen and young people. She is the host of the inspiring Living Inside Out Podcast, as seen in The Times and The Telegraph.

Toks is married to her best friend, Jason, and is mum to four amazing boys.

With her high-ﬂying, international client base of celebrities, sports personalities and royalty, she designs and creates bespoke, premium nurseries to match the most luxurious briefs.

Her journey began when she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2005 and launched a high-end furniture store. After returning to the UK Toks discovered an absence of luxury furniture for babies and children. Thus, The Baby Cot Shop online was born. In 2017 The Baby Cot Shop opened on Kings Road, Chelsea, which now houses the boutique store, designer showroom and business HQ.

The Baby Cot Shop can be found online and in their Chelsea boutique www.thebabycotshop.com | social media: @thebabycotshop

To arrange an interview with Founder Toks, collaborate or request media information please email press@thebabycotshop.com