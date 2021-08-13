Find Well Built Duplexes In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Duplexes are affordable and convenient properties for those interested in extra income, more privacy and modern amenities. Flintrock Builders is a team of reputed custom builders in that provides well-built duplexes at affordable prices in Killeen, TX.

About The Company

The company is a multi-year Parade of Home Winner that specializes in offering beautiful and unique duplexes to clients in Killeen and its surrounding areas. It is a third generation home builder that is passionate for providing the best services and products to its clients. The builders have award-winning interior designers and in-house architects.

Duplexes Offered

An online listing of duplexes offered is provided on the company’s user-friendly website

The duplexes offered include Sapiah Plains, The Enclave and the Pecan Creek duplexes

They consist of features such as custom-built cabinets, decorative ceilings, colonial baseboards, living rooms with a traditional fireplace, covered porches, hose bibs, broom finished concrete driveways, elongated toilets, garbage disposal with under-cabinet switches, etc.

Various floor plans and elevation details are provided on the company’s website

3D duplex walk-through is also available on the website

Reasons For Availing The Company’s Services

Offers unmatched craftsmanship and quality

Promises long-term economic value to customers

Pays special attention to the needs of customers

Commitment towards quality and reliability

Unique features and amenities

Convenience of online listings that can be filtered as per the requirements of a customer

The builders provide a comprehensive warranty program to ensure the continued satisfaction of clients

For more information about duplexes offered by Flintrock Builders, you can call at (254) 393-1412 or visit 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also visit https://flintrockbuilders.com