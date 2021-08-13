Find Well Built Duplexes In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Duplexes are affordable and convenient properties for those interested in extra income, more privacy and modern amenities. Flintrock Builders is a team of reputed custom builders in that provides well-built duplexes at affordable prices in Killeen, TX.

About The Company

The company is a multi-year Parade of Home Winner that specializes in offering beautiful and unique duplexes to clients in Killeen and its surrounding areas. It is a third generation home builder that is passionate for providing the best services and products to its clients. The builders have award-winning interior designers and in-house architects.

Duplexes Offered

  • An online listing of duplexes offered is provided on the company’s user-friendly website
  • The duplexes offered include Sapiah Plains, The Enclave and the Pecan Creek duplexes
  • They consist of features such as custom-built cabinets, decorative ceilings, colonial baseboards, living rooms with a traditional fireplace, covered porches, hose bibs, broom finished concrete driveways, elongated toilets, garbage disposal with under-cabinet switches, etc.
  • Various floor plans and elevation details are provided on the company’s website
  • 3D duplex walk-through is also available on the website

Reasons For Availing The Company’s Services

  • Offers unmatched craftsmanship and quality
  • Promises long-term economic value to customers
  • Pays special attention to the needs of customers
  • Commitment towards quality and reliability
  • Unique features and amenities
  • Convenience of online listings that can be filtered as per the requirements of a customer
  • The builders provide a comprehensive warranty program to ensure the continued satisfaction of clients

For more information about duplexes offered by Flintrock Builders, you can call at (254) 393-1412 or visit 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also visit https://flintrockbuilders.com

