Construction Chemicals Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Market Insights

The global Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach USD 67.61 billion by 2024, expanding at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising requirements from numerous end-use industries including residential & non-residential and infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth over the next nine years.

Drivers

In addition, the market expansion is expected to be driven by rapid shift towards urbanization and rising focus towards infrastructure development in emerging economies. Moreover, government initiatives in emerging economies such as India are also presumed to drive the market growth.

On account of stricter environmental regulations, the market participants are focusing on research and development activities to come up with new products complying with guidelines established by various regulatory bodies.

Construction Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Adhesives

Concrete Sealants

Protective Coatings

Construction Chemicals End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Residential

Non-residential & Infrastructure

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

FOSROC chemicals

BASF SE

Grace & Co.

Arkema S.A

Dow chemicals

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International Inc and many others

Regional Insights

With a market share over 45%, the Asia Pacific region was valued as the largest market for the product globally in 2015. India and China are the key markets in the region contributing over 50% of the total regional market size. The growth of construction chemicals market is directly associated with the development of construction sector.

Asia is presumed to witness an investment of about USD 8.0 trillion by the year 2020 according to the Asia development bank. Growing urbanization trend and increasing disposable income of population in countries such as India, Vietnam and China has generated a necessity for better transport systems, water & sanitation facilities and buildings. Further, numerous international investors are focusing on re-allocating their capital in APAC.

