Aprotic Solvents Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis and Profit Margin Study

The global Aprotic Solvents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Aprotic Solvents Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand from several end use industries and growing use of bio-based items. Aprotic solvents are the solvents, which are not capable of hydrogen bonding, for which they cannot be hydrogen bonds. Aprotic solvents usually have intermediate polarity and dielectric constants.

Key Players:

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • INEOS
  • CNPC Jilin Chemical Group
  • Asahi Kasei
  • AlzChem AG
  • BASF SE
  • Du Pont
  • Shell Chemicals
  • Imperial Chemical Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Ashland
  • Nanjing Jinlong

Growth Drivers:

Rising consumption of aprotic solvents among several other end use industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, enhanced recycling technology, and growing demand for eco-friendly solution are majorly driving the growth of aprotic solvents market. Furthermore, improved features like low reactivity, high relative permittivity, thermal stability with the use of aprotic solvents in production of gas and oil refining are other boosting factors of aprotic solvents. However, increase in demand for non-toxic alternates to aprotic solvents, strict government regulations, flexible raw material cost and growing environmental concern are expected to hamper the growth of aprotic solvents market in the coming years.

Increase in demand for aprotic solvents is predicted to expand impressively in the pharmaceutical segment in the years to come owing to the innovations in the segment, which introduces new drugs. Over the years, the demand for toluene is also on the rise. The raw material is used to produce other chemicals like benzene, xylene, and trinitrotoluene (TNT). Hence, the demand is expected to remain strong in future as well. Besides, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) potentially dissolves numerous metals due to which its demand is expected to resister significant growth especially in oil & gas and plastic segment.

Product Outlook:

  • N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)
  • Toluene
  • Benzene
  • Acetone
  • Others (Chloroform, Pentane, Diethyl Ether and Hexane)

Application Outlook:

  • Oil & gas
  • Pharma
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Electronics

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, aprotic solvents industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold larger market share of aprotic solvents owing to the steady growth observed in industries like electronics and electrical, pharmaceutical, and paints & coatings. North America is projected to lead aprotic solvents industry after Asia Pacific due to growing pharmaceuticals and oil & gas industry.

The prominent players in aprotic solvents industry include AlzChem AG, Ashland, Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, CNPC Jilin Chemical Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Imperial Chemical Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Ineos Chemicals Company, Shell Chemicals, DuPont Conglomerate Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Nanjing Jinlong.

