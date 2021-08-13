Dry Sanding Machines Market Sales Will Records Higher Digit CAGR Over Forecast Period 2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Dry Sanding Machines market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player.

The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Dry Sanding Machines market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Used to smooth surfaces by abrasion, dry sanding machines find application in various industries including construction and automotive aftermarket. The dry sanding machines are widely used for removal of material, preparation of surfaces, smoothing and surface embellishment, and reparation of defects. Dry sanding is considered to provide more consistent finish over wet sanding, facilitates cleaner environment, and improve abrasive performance.

Dry Sanding Machines Market to Witness Significant Growth in Asia Pacific

Dry sanding machines market in the Asia Pacific market is driven by macroeconomic as well as industry specific factors. Mass urbanization, industrial growth and high disposable income are the macroeconomic factors accelerating growth of the dry sanding machines market.

Increasing vehicle parc as well as growing repair and maintenance activities for vehicles is likely to drive the market growth. In addition, growing government funding in constriction activities and infrastructural development across the developing nations will possibly boost the market growth.

Global Dry Sanding Machines Market: Snapshot

The sand processing is used in the industries dedicated to repair of automobiles and business vehicles. the sanding procedure involve roughly more than half of the time spent amid the whole procedure of preparation and paint application, thus it is important to know the kind of sandpaper, sander and reasonable process with a specific end goal to improve and accomplish high end on the work piece. The sanding activity is also utilized in the paint industry.

Dry sanding is used on the surface, and this sort of sanding causes a lot of residue coming due to abrasive activity of the grain on the object’s surface, this residue is transported through the air and settled in nearby areas where it is working, so it is fundamental to keep it separated the work zone to keep away from the residue that is stored on newly painted work pieces, dodging costly rework.

Automotive Aftermarket – A Sweet Spot for Dry Sanding Systems

Automotive aftermarket is shifting towards repairing of older vehicles. During 2009 recession, sales of passenger vehicles witnessed steep drop of nearly 40 percent, which resulted in increasing vehicle age rate to 11.7 years that has extended the ownership to 73 months, on an average and Individuals are maintaining their vehicles for a longer period of time. In addition, increasing preference of people to paint or refurbish their old cars has pushed the aftermarket for automotive.

This factor has triggered the use of abrasive machines to remove dents or old paint and levelling of various parts of the vehicle. Dry sanding systems play a major role in supporting wet sanding and painting of the automobile.

Dry sanding systems facilitate efficient application of paint on the surface, which makes them a key aftermarket assembly in automotive service shops worldwide. The pervasiveness of the automotive aftermarket is anticipated to emboss a positive influence on the adoption of dry sanding systems consequently pushing the growth of its market.

Powered Dry Sanding Machines Gain Ground

Dry sanding systems continue to witness significant demand from end use industries such as the automotive aftermarket, construction and infrastructure and other industrial applications owing to its abrasive uses to facilitate smoothness and appearance.

Initially, manual dry sanding systems were being employed, given the growing labor force, especially in emerging economies, to level surfaces and automotive dents. However, with higher force, the quality of sanding procedure becomes questionable owing to human limitations.

