Propylene Oxide Market : Dow Inc. (US) and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands) are the Leading Players

The propylene oxide market is projected to grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026. The propylene oxide market is majorly driven by the rising demand for polyurethanes in various end–use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, textile & furnishing, chemical & pharmaceutical, packaging, and electronics.

Joint venture and expansion are two prominent strategies prevailing in the propylene oxide market. Dow Inc. (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), SKC Company (South Korea), AGC Inc. (Japan), Repsol (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand) are some of the leading players operating that have adopted these strategies to enhance their position in the market.

Dow Inc., the largest producer in the world, focuses on HPPO technology to produce propylene oxide. It is focusing on inorganic growth strategies, as seen in the recent joint venture between Dow Inc. and Siam Cement Group (Thailand,) which started operations as the SCG–Dow Inc. Group (Thailand), for its new propylene oxide facility. This new facility has a capacity of 390,000 tons per annum of propylene oxide using HPPO technology. The company thus further strengthened its position in the Asian propylene oxide market. The Sadara Chemical Company (Saudi Arabia), a joint venture of The Dow Inc. Chemical Company (US) and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia), launched in December 2016, consists of 26 production units and is engaged in the production of propylene oxide/isocyanates/polyurethanes envelope and the ethylene oxide/propylene oxide/specialty chemicals units. The company further strengthened its position in the propylene oxide market with this development.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. is the second-largest producer in the world and uses proprietary propylene oxide and TBA technology to manufacture propylene oxide. The company is focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies and is planning to build a PO/TBA plant in the Houston area (US) with an annual production capacity of One billion pounds of propylene oxide and two billion pounds of tertiary butyl alcohol. The plant became operational in 2020. LyondellBasell is expected to become the largest producer of propylene oxide using the PO/TBA technology and strengthen its position in the propylene oxide market with this development.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Propylene Oxide Market

The propylene oxide market includes major Tier I and II companies like Dow Inc. (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), SKC Company (South Korea), AGC Inc. (Japan), Repsol (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), and Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

When the COVID–19 pandemic spread across the world in March 2020, there was a lot of uncertainty about the future demand for propylene oxide. The automotive, construction, and furniture end use industries slowed due to uncertain market demand and reduced operating rates of manufacturing facilities. In March 2020, COVID–19 related lockdowns caused the inventory of raw materials, for instance, propylene, to fall in the US. Propylene supply from refineries was affected as the demand for petrochemical products, such as jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel, fell; thus, reducing the operating rates of these refineries. European propylene derivative producers rely on exports from China. However, the supply was affected due to COVID–19 restrictions. In April 2020, operating rates of steam crackers and other propylene–producing units were reduced by approximately 25%––30% in China, as demand fell. This had a domino effect on the propylene oxide market in 2020.

