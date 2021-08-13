Sales of Hams Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 47 Bn by 2030

The global hams market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 47billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2020-2030). A spike in number of food outlets and quick service restaurants (QSRs) across the globe continues to fuel the global hams market growth. Manufacturers of hams are benefiting directly from increased consumer demand for processed meat products and improved cold chain systems.

Presently, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the hams market is experiencing significant setbacks. Disruptions in global supply chain, challenges in raw material procurement, and movement restrictions are creating sales and logistical nightmares for market players. Furthermore, mass closure of restaurants and foodservice markets, which account for almost half of the overall ham consumption, continues to generate stagnancy in the global hams market.

Key Takeaways of the Global Hams Market Study

  • China leads the global hams market, capturing a market share of over 45% in 2020. The country holds a large number of established meat processors and emerging ham facilities.
  • Fresh/chilled hams remain highly preferred over their frozen counterparts and are expected to account for over 65% of the total sales by 2030.
  • Strong demand for fresh/chilled hams from households and retail and foodservice chains continues to offer tailwinds to the market growth.
  • During the last five years, household demand for hams has been on a significant rise, attributing to robust expansion of retail chains and high popularity of e-Commerce platforms.

Hams Market: Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of hams market on the basis of form, process, buyer, sales channel across eight regions.

Form Process Buyer Sales Channel Regions
  • Fresh / Chilled
  • Frozen
  • Air Dried Cured Hams
  • Smoked Hams
  • Food Processor & Manufacturers
  • HoReCa Sector
  • Residential Buyers
  • Supermarket/Hypermarket
  • Independent Retailers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • South East Asia
  • India
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Key Players Prioritize Product Portfolio Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge

The global hams market is highly fragmented in nature, characterized by the presence of a multitude of market players. Tier-1 companies include JBS, Yurun Group, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods, Vion Food Group, Gordon, Food Service, OSI Group and Kaczanowski & Co Smallgoods.

These players have a global presence and are established in the foodservice realm. These companies are targeted towards a robust distribution network across the globe and have been recognized by most retailers and foodservices providers as the most reputed food processing firms. Other competitors are primarily focusing on developing robust supply chain networks locally.

