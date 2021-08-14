Market Leader – n-Butanol Market

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global n-Butanol Market size is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The global market is largely driven by the increased infrastructural and construction industries. Moreover, the global production of n-Butanol is expected to increase owing to the rising demand for coating from end-use industries.

Wide applications of n-Butanol in various end-use industries are expected to create opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period. The key players in the n-Butanol market BASF (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (US), Eastman (US), OQ Chemicals (Germany), SASOL (South Africa), BASF PETRONAS (Malaysia), PetroChina (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), SINOPEC (China), and KH Neochem (Japan). The n-Butanol market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as merger & acquisitions, and joint venture by the leading market players between 2017 and 2020.

The DOW Chemical Company (US) is one of the leading players in n-Butanol market. In February 2020, The company majorly focuses on joint venture strategy. The company and Johnson Matthey (UK) announced that a China-based company, Guangxi Huayi New Material Company (China), has selected LP SELECTOR 10 technology to produce butanol at a new manufacturing facility. The plant was built at Huayi’s integrated petrochemical complex in Qinzhou Port, China, with an annual butanol capacity of 300,000 metric tons.