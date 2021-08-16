Increase Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Conditions Will Drive Demand Of Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

Introduction

Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is a rare disorder and its exact epidemiology is not available. Although the prevalence of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is not known, the dialysis registry data provides some hint of patients with atherosclerotic renovascular disease. In a study conducted on cardiovascular health in the U.S. about 6.8% of healthy candidates over the age of 65 years are found to have clinically silent atherosclerotic renovascular disease. Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is increasingly gaining recognition and importance.

This is due to the condition of patients as they tend to go for dialysis, which reflects their systemic atherosclerotic burden. In an effort to delay and perhaps prevent their need for renal replacement therapy, some patients are subjected to a variety of medical, radiological and surgical interventions. The management of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is controversial.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, treatment type, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Hypertension drugs

Stents

Angioplasty devices

Based on treatment type, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Medical Treatment

Angioplasty

Renal artery stenting

Surgery

Based on end users, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market owing to technology advancements, awareness of general public, increasing healthcare spending and substantial reimbursement.

The atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

The global market for atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market are Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, and Cordis Corporation, among others.

