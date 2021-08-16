Artificial Intelligence Market Investigation by Application, Technology and Product type 2028

Felton, California , USA, August 16 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Artificial Intelligence Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Artificial Intelligence market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Synopsis

The global artificial intelligence market was prized by USD 62.35 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 40.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers

The technology monsters are carrying out incessant research and modernization of their products. It is encouraging the implementation of the sophisticated technologies, within various business verticals like, manufacturing, retail, automotive, finance, and healthcare.

Despite the fact that, technology has constantly been an important factor for these businesses, however artificial intelligence (AI) has taken technology to the midpoint of the business. For example, from self-driving means of transportation to the fundamental life-saving medicinal equipment, AI is being introduced, practically into each one of the equipment, as well as the program. AI is established to be the major radical constituent of the approaching digital age.

Effect of Covid-19

Due to the authorization of adopted work-from-home (WFH) strategy, because of this pandemic, the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic is estimated to encourage the expansion of the market for the next-generation technology area, together with the artificial intelligence.

Besides, the technology companies are increasing their product contributions plus the services to expand accessibility through the world. For example, in April 2020, Google LLC introduced an AI facilitated chat bot. It is known as Rapid Response Virtual Agent, designed for the call centers. This chatbot is constructed to act, in response to the problems customers may be facing because of the Covid-19 eruption, above chat, voice as well as additional public network.

Some of the companies for artificial intelligence market are:

Sensely, Inc.

Microsoft

Iris.ai AS.

IBM Watson Health

Hyper Verge, Inc.

Google LLC

Cyrcadia Health

Baidu, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

AiCure

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Life graph

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

H2O.ai.

Enlitic, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Ayasdi AI LLC

Arm Limited

Advanced Micro Devices

