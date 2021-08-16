Europe Food Can Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Food Can Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Europe Food Can Market was valued at $10.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to continue with the growing streak due to soaring demand for packaged food. The need of superior packaging alternative can act as a driver this market over a given period. Frequent changes in the price of raw material can act as a barrier in industry growth.

The canned fish products will be in demand because of lifestyle of the consumers in European economics. It is forecasted that that demand for exotic fish and fish products will eventually go up. Spain and Italy are two economies that have high imports of large scale production of canned fish products.

In Europe UK is important market for food can and it will increase at a significant rate observing the consumer demand for packaged products. The dependency of consumer on meat and powdered products packages will have a positive impact on the industry growth.

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Aluminum

Steel

Over a period from 2016 to 2025, Aluminium food cans are expected to register growth at CAGR of over 2% in comparison with Steel cans. Also they are light in weight and has superior strength. In addition, ease of printing on the product coupled with easier can design modifications is expected to emerge as the major growth drivers.

In European market Steel food cans has a significant market share due to its properties like recyclability and excellent temper resistance. Increase in packaging of single serve meals and edible products can act as driver for high volume demands of Steel cans. However, it is expected to witness limited demand because of Aluminium cans.

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Meat

Ready Meals

Vegetables

Fish

Fruits

Powder Products

Pet Food

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Can-Pack S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nestlé S.A and many others

Regional Insights

Over a given time period CAGR of over 3% by revenue is a expected market growth in Turkey which makes it a key market for the product. . The demand is expected to benefit from the rapidly changing economic conditions leading to an increase in consumer changing power.

Germany on the other hand accounted over 8% of volume share in Europe by consumption of meat and fish products in the region. Change in consumer preference towards adoption of fresh products has affected a growth by small margin in the region

