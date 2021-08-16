Emollient Market to Exhibit Surge in Demand for Fatty Solutions Through 2030

Companies in the Emollient Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Emollient Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1731

Fact.MR’s latest report on the emollient market offers comprehensive analysis on the captivating trends and developments influencing the global landscape. According to the report, the ongoing ‘natural product’ trend will be the prominent influencer in the emollient market and is expected to create lucrative avenues during the forecast period 2018-2027. The Fact.MR study is optimistic on the future prospects of emollient market, and projects global revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR to surpass US$ 1 billion by 2027.Growing penetration of personal care products and increasing reliance on cosmetics continue to be the prime drivers of the emollient market. Fact.MR’s analysis encompasses all the vital aspects, ranging from changing consumer preferences to evolving manufacturing strategies to assess widespread application of emollient across industry verticals.=

Manufacturers and stakeholders in the emollient market have been observed to closely follow consumer preferences during the product design of emollient formulations. Following the divergent preference for different forms of emollients available in the market as well as those at the top of medical prescriptions, the report shows that the semi-solid emollient form reported almost 35% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to surpass US$ 390 million by 2027 end. The liquid emollient segment is expected to follow suit with a CAGR of nearly 3.5% in terms of value.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1731

Europe is anticipated to remain the most attractive market with over 4.5% CAGR during the assessment period. Flourishing personal care industry where manufacturers are actively engaged in introducing green chemistry, the region is leading the emollient market with production of natural emollients, novel manufacturing processes and packaging innovations. Demand for emollient in APEJ and Europe is likely to remain resurgent, with the former likely to account for marginally higher volume share of the market by 2027.

Emollient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of market on the basis of form, chemical type, application and region

Form Chemical Type Application Regions SolidSemi-solidLiquid Power/ Flakes EsterFatty AlcoholsFatty Acids Ether Silicones Hydrocarbons Skin CareHair CareOral Care Fragrances Toiletries Cosmetics North AmericaLatin AmericaEurope Japan APEJ MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1731

The Fact.MR study also offers in-depth analysis on the business and product strategies of the prominent players in the market. According to the study, sensing the evolving trends in the market, stakeholders are focusing on capacity expansion and incorporation of innovative technologies. For instance, BASF SA recently announced a plan to increase production of hexanediol at its Ludwigshafen plant. Croda International is ramping up its research and development wing through collaboration with universities and colleges. According to the report, Croda announced the opening of Centre of Innovation for Formulation Science at the University of Liverpool’s new Materials Innovation Factory (MIF). The report also finds that a number of players are adopting a sustainable strategy to comply with evolving regulations and boost their brand image among end-users.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/05/28/1853284/0/en/Eyelashes-Enhancing-Agents-Manufacturers-Rely-on-Surging-Demand-for-Aesthetic-and-Medical-Purposes-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com