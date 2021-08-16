Global Cannabis Vaporizer Market to Expand 3.5X its Value From 2021 to 2031

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers are set to enable higher growth of the market over the long run. These new temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers allow consumers to set the preferred temperature, which is a much sought-after feature. Temperature-controlled vaporizers also solve the problem of burning in dry herbs. Since cannabis extracts and oils are relatively expensive, people are opting for temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to minimize wastage and increase efficiency. Moreover, the market share for dry herbs was around 64% in 2020, which is only going to increase, as it’s the cheapest mode of vaping.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5785

As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis, the global cannabis vaporizer market is anticipated to expand 3.5X its value over the next ten years.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Portable/Handheld Cannabis Vaporizers Table Top Cannabis Vaporizers



For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5785

By Ingredient Cannabis Dry Herb Vaporizers Cannabis Oil Vaporizers Butane Hash Oil (BHO) CO2 Oil Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) Others Cannabis Wax Vaporizers Shatter Wax Honeycomb Wax Others



By Heating Method Convection Cannabis Vaporizers Conduction Cannabis Vaporizers Induction Cannabis Vaporizers



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5785

Fragmented High Potential Market: Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers of cannabis vaporizers across the world that have been detailed in the report are PAX Labs, Inc., STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co. KG, Arizer, Apollo Vaporizers Inc., KandyPens, Inc., SLANG Worldwide Inc., DaVinci, Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., Grenco Science, and Boundless Technology LLC. The global market is fragmented in nature, with thousands of players positioned across the regions of North America and Europe.

Growing demand for cannabis vaporizers has made the market valuation grow considerably over the past half-decade of 2016 to 2020. Despite market fragmentation, high potential of the product has attracted new players across regions into the market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com