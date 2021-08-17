Why Hard Workers Need to Own and Use a Hard Device

Gauteng, South Africa, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who works within the construction industry and is always outside in less than favourable conditions, getting wet from unexpected rain, and dropping things due to clumsiness or bad timing? Well, then I have just the answer for you! Rugged Mobile is a company that is based in Gauteng, South Africa who are here to provide people with access to rugged devices.

What is a rugged device you might ask? The “ruggedness” of a device describes the computer’s ability to operate in any type of exposed working condition, not just for a single use, but for three to five years of continuous working. This all depends on the type of work that is being performed of course, as what is considered rugged for one user might not be exactly rugged for another. All Rugged Mobile’s devices undergo rigorous testing that check if they are able to withstand a variety of certain things. For example, one of the tests that the devices undergo is how well they are able to operate in ranging temperature conditions. Some of their devices are able to operate in temperatures ranging from -40⁰ all the way up to 70⁰.

Rugged Mobile’s devices are also put through military grade testing known as MIL-STD testing. This MIL-STD-810G rating on devices includes 24 different laboratory tests in a variety of different environments, from high-altitude performance to surviving intense shocks. No device goes through all 24, as many of the tests do not apply to mobile computing – but generally speaking, the more tests that the device passes, the more rugged it is. The most rugged computers have gone through between 8 and 10 different testing methods. Another thing that the devices get tested for is their IP definitions, which is how resistant the device is to sand, dust, and water.

If you would like to know more about the company, find out exactly what rugged devices they have on offer, or if you would like to contact someone to ask a few questions, do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.ruggedmobile.co.za/

