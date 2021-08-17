Cape Town’s Leading Online Butchery

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you live a busy lifestyle, or simply value convenience, buying your necessities online can offer you several benefits. If you know you need more bacon, burger patties, or braai meats, why wait until the next day to purchase your items? This is the beauty of online shopping; you can purchase it as soon as you realise you need it. Sure, you need to factor in delivery time, but once you select your products, and pay for them, all you have to do is wait for them to arrive! Everything else, such as the packing of the products, and the delivery, is handled by your online butchery.

This is what makes Rich Meats such a sought-after butchery. While they do have a brick-and-mortar store, they offer their customers the convenience of online shopping. Not only this, but they also offer free delivery to selected areas, and they have options available to suit any budget! Whether you prefer to purchase hampers, for that added value, or like to browse whatever is on promotion, their online store allows you to do both!

At Rich Meats, you can also browse by category, or application. For example, let us say you have a braai coming up this weekend, and have not yet decided what dishes to offer your guests, or your family, you can simply browse the company’s ‘braai’ application category, and purchase all the meat products you are interested in serving. Did you know Rich Meats even supplies Kameeldoring and Rooikrans braai wood? They really do have it all!

In terms of their categories, you can choose between their bacon, beef, biltong, free range, frozen vegetables, hampers, and budget products, making the entire experience even more convenient, as you do not have to hunt for the products you require.

If you are interested in browsing through the several meat products, and other goodies, Rich Meats offers, if you would like to see the various areas they deliver to, or if you would simply like to learn more about this renowned online butchery, you can get all the information you require by visiting their official website at https://richmeats.capetown/

About Rich Meats

Thanks to their commitment to their clients to produce and supply them with the best quality products, Rich Meats has seen phenomenal growth since opening. While the company boasts a manufacturing and distribution facility in Milnerton, they also deliver to several areas.

Contact:

Unit 24 & 25, The Gallery Centre Turf Club Road

Milnerton, 7441, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: 021 551 5160