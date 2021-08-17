Melissa Shares Five-Step Holiday Preparedness Plan for Retailers at North American Holiday Season Summit

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced its “Five-Step Holiday Preparedness Plan,” slated for presentation at the North American Holiday Season Summit, a virtual event bringing together leading experts in eCommerce, digital marketing, and retail operations from major brands across the United States.

“The top 100 retailers accounted for 74% of growth last year, so that means the rest of us to have to work smarter to get our slice of the pie. This year, the industry faces a number of uphill battles in terms of customer data, adding greater challenges in a holiday season that can make or break any retailer’s sales goals,” said Greg Brown, vice president, global marketing, Melissa.“An expected 72% of purchases may be made via mobile options – websites must be mobile-friendly, with address auto-completion tools a necessity. At the same time, mass migration from urban areas due to the ability to work from home means outdated addresses have the potential to stall shipping cycles, adding unexpected costs related to deliveries and returns.”

The North American Holiday Season Summit takes place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, click here to register. The day-long event begins at 9:00 AM Eastern and is designed for heads of eCommerce, marketing managers, customer experience experts, and owners of small and medium-sized retail brands.

Melissa’s presentation will outline five distinct steps supported by easy-to-use data quality tools that will help reduce the cost and complexity of invalid customer data. Attendees will gain insight on methods used to capture clean, accurate addresses, names, phones, emails, and identities, supported by address tools used at checkout to ensure a smooth shopper experience.

For example, full contact intelligence is the ideal approach, offering linkage of personal and professional data for a single contact. With identity cross-matching, marketers can locate a residence, along with associated emails and phones for the named contact. With this type of correct, standardized, and enriched customer insight, marketers have the best data possible, and packages get to the right door.

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of this event, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in areas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

