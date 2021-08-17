KDETools Releases Zimbra to Gmail v3.0 Migration Tool Successfully

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — KDETools successfully launches Zimbra to Gmail Migration tool v3.0 version which is integrated with advanced features that ensure fast and safe migration from Zimbra to Gmail account directly. The software has a wide range of latest features that facilitate the users to migrate Zimbra emails to Gmail account and different file formats smoothly. The migration tool is developed to provide the fastest and safest migration from Zimbra to a Gmail account. Migrate Zimbra mailbox items such as Contacts, Tasks, Calendar items, Subfolders, and etc. to Gmail account.

KDETools is a well-known and successful software company serving across the world. We offer 24*7 customer care services and provide them with the fastest and safest Zimbra to Gmail migration tool to directly migrate Zimbra to Gmail account. Many software experts have awarded KDETools Zimbra to Gmail migration tool to be one of the safest and fastest Zimbra to Gmail migration tool available in the market.

The Zimbra to Gmail v3.0 migration tool has robust options such as the ‘Selective Item’ option that allow the users to do selective migration from Zimbra to Gmail. The ‘Batch Migration’ feature helps the users to perform bulk migration from Zimbra to Gmail and the users can also split oversized items. There are no limitations on migrating oversized and large Zimbra items to Gmail. To make it more convenient for the users, we have uploaded the free Zimbra to Gmail migration tool on Official Website.

KDETools has recently launched Zimbra to Gmail migration tool v3.0 successfully to make it convenient and easier for users to migrate Zimbra to Gmail directly. To access and download the migration tool, the users can go to Official Website.