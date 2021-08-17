KDETools Releases Zimbra to Gmail v3.0 Migration Tool Successfully

Posted on 2021-08-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — KDETools successfully launches Zimbra to Gmail Migration tool v3.0 version which is integrated with advanced features that ensure fast and safe migration from Zimbra to Gmail account directly. The software has a wide range of latest features that facilitate the users to migrate Zimbra emails to Gmail account and different file formats smoothly. The migration tool is developed to provide the fastest and safest migration from Zimbra to a Gmail account. Migrate Zimbra mailbox items such as Contacts, Tasks, Calendar items, Subfolders, and etc. to Gmail account.

KDETools is a well-known and successful software company serving across the world. We offer 24*7 customer care services and provide them with the fastest and safest Zimbra to Gmail migration tool to directly migrate Zimbra to Gmail account. Many software experts have awarded KDETools Zimbra to Gmail migration tool to be one of the safest and fastest Zimbra to Gmail migration tool available in the market.

The Zimbra to Gmail v3.0 migration tool has robust options such as the ‘Selective Item’ option that allow the users to do selective migration from Zimbra to Gmail. The ‘Batch Migration’ feature helps the users to perform bulk migration from Zimbra to Gmail and the users can also split oversized items. There are no limitations on migrating oversized and large Zimbra items to Gmail. To make it more convenient for the users, we have uploaded the free Zimbra to Gmail migration tool on Official Website.

 

Summary

KDETools has recently launched Zimbra to Gmail migration tool v3.0 successfully to make it convenient and easier for users to migrate Zimbra to Gmail directly. To access and download the migration tool, the users can go to Official Website.

 

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution