With Warehousing Space in Demand, Mezzanines Save The Bottom-Line

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — As the economy continues to climb, recovering from the pandemic, the need for logistics and warehousing space has been in demand. In addition, to meet surging e-commerce orders, many industries are gaining more and more inventory to be able to overcome supply chain and similar hurdles seen over the past year and a half. As such, these retailers and their distribution channels have often been a space race to store their goods. Of course, as demand rises for commercial spaces, so does the price. However, Panel Built bolt-together mezzanine systems allow these companies to maximize their existing space, saving them time and money on the project.

Panel Built utilizes a convenient, bolt-together assembly method that allows for fast installation on-site. Mezzanine components are prefabricated in Panel Built’s specialized modular manufacturing facility. With the part of the construction done away from the site, facilities can add new storage space in their facility with minimal on-site disruption. Although pre-manufactured, the mezzanines are fully custom designs with local Panel Built dealers available for layout consultations. In addition, each system is custom engineered and can be reinforced to handle extreme loads. Finally, installing a mezzanine keeps companies from extending resources, searching for and contracting out other commercial spaces, saving time and money.

Panel Built, Inc. is a manufacturer of modular buildings and structures based out of Blairsville, Georgia. Started in 1995, Panel Built began solely producing panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built is one of the fastest-growing companies in the modular industries, supplying ballistic-rated buildings, prefabricated towers, steel platforms, modular offices, guard booths, and more. Panel Built’s mission is “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

