Punjab, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2015 to support the growing demand of our Rock Hardware Products with excellent customer service. Srons Engineers are the Indian manufacturers of Rock Bolts, Self-drilling anchor systems and Self Drilling Anchor Bolt parts like hollow bar & rod, threaded rods, Hollow Threaded Bars, Anchor Hollow Threaded Bars, Hot Rolled Threaded Rods, Hot Rolled Tie Rods, Forepoling Drilling System, Forepoling Drilling System, Tunnel Forepoling, Rock Drilling Systems, Pipe Roofing Solutions, Umbrella Pipe Roofing Systems, Tunnel Pipe Umbrella, tie rods, coil rods, anchor couplers, anchor adapters, anchor nuts, drilling bits, Plain Washers, Spring Washers etc. We are also manufacturing High Tensile Precision Fasteners products like Hex Head Bolts and Hex Nuts, Steel Fiber & Concrete Steel Fibers in India hook end steel fiber, Loose steel fiber, Glued steel fibe exporters suppliers India etc.

Our manufacturing of hollow self-drilling anchors or SDA Bars has increased progressively to cover the national and international markets due to the competitiveness level reached by our company, latest technology, innovation and the experience made in the tunnel & mining rock bolt field. Srons Engineers is an engineering company committed to deliver high quality rock bolts for tunnel support and slope reinforcement. Because we are a new company, we are able to keep our overheads low and maintain competitive pricing.

Mission & Vision:

Srons Engineers’s mission is consistent supply of its quality, durable, hi-performance products, we have established ourselves as one of the most reliable players in the industry. Due to our customer centric approach, we are able to provide our customers with best possible solutions to meet their various requirements.

Products Range:

Srons Engineers are the Indian manufacturers and exporters of Rock Bolts, Self Drilling Anchor Bolt Systems, Hollow Threaded Bars, Anchor Hollow Threaded Bars, Hot Rolled Threaded Rods, Hot Rolled Tie Rods, Forepoling Drilling System, Forepoling Drilling System, Tunnel Forepoling, Rock Drilling Systems, Pipe Roofing Solutions, Umbrella Pipe Roofing Systems, Tunnel Pipe Umbrella, Threaded Rods, Thread Bars, Coil Rods, Hollow Rods, Tie Rods, Plain Washers, Flat Washers, Spring Washers, Spring Lock Washers, Fasteners like Hex Nuts, Hex Bolts, Concrete Steel Fibers etc. Our products are available in Material like Stainless Steel and Mild Steel and Finish of products like Hot Dip Galvanized & Zinc finish. Our main motto is to worldwide supply quality and safe products.

Contact Information:

Mobile

+91 7508712122 (Rajinder)

+91 8872011910 (Harinder)

+91 9888331345 (Sukhwinder)

Email Id

rajinder@sronsrockbolts.com

sronsrockbolt@gmail.com

Website

http://www.sronsrockbolts.com

Works & Office

SRONS ENGINEERS

#B29-536/35, Singla Colony,

Jaspal Bangar Road, Indl. Area-C,

Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana 141122

Punjab (INDIA)

National Market:

We manufacture and supply our products range like Rock Bolts, Self Drilling Anchor Bolt Systems, Threaded Rods, Thread Bars, Coil Rods, Hollow Rods, Tie Rods, Plain Washers, Flat Washers, Spring Washers, Spring Lock Washers, Fasteners like Hex Nuts, Hex Bolts, Hollow Threaded Bars, Anchor Hollow Threaded Bars, Hot Rolled Threaded Rods, Hot Rolled Tie Rods, Forepoling Drilling System, Forepoling Drilling System, Tunnel Forepoling, Rock Drilling Systems, Pipe Roofing Solutions, Umbrella Pipe Roofing Systems, Tunnel Pipe Umbrella, Concrete Steel Fibers to following states of India like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, National Capital Territory of Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

International Market:

We manufacture, export and supply our products range like Rock Bolts, Self Drilling Anchor Bolt Systems, Threaded Rods, Thread Bars, Coil Rods, Hollow Rods, Tie Rods, Plain Washers, Flat Washers, Spring Washers, Spring Lock Washers, Fasteners like Hex Nuts, Hollow Threaded Bars, Anchor Hollow Threaded Bars, Hot Rolled Threaded Rods, Hot Rolled Tie Rods, Forepoling Drilling System, Forepoling Drilling System, Tunnel Forepoling, Rock Drilling Systems, Pipe Roofing Solutions, Umbrella Pipe Roofing Systems, Tunnel Pipe Umbrella, Hex Bolts, Concrete Steel Fibers to following International countries like

Asian Countries:- India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Turkey, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Iraq, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Afghanistan, North Korea, Yemen, Taiwan, Syria, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Tajikistan, Hong Kong, Laos, Jordan, Singapore, Georgia, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Armenia, Mongolia, Qatar, Bahrain, Cyprus, Bhutan, Brunei, Maldives.

European Countries :- Russia, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden, Belarus, Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Serbia, Denmark, Finland, Slovakia, Norway, Ireland

African Countries : – South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Angola, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Uganda, Libya, Botswana, Senegal, Gabon, Zambia, Madagascar, Chad, Mauritius, Mali, Namibia, Benin, Malawi, Rwanda, Niger, Guinea, Mauritania, Togo, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Eritrea, Cape Verde, Liberia, Comoros

South America : – Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia

Middle East : Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Cyprus

We are Listed in Top Self Drilling Anchor Bolt Systems manufacturers exporters by Srons Engineers in USA, United States of America, Canada, Australia, Europe

The Self-Drilling Hollow Bar Anchor System is comprised of a hollow threaded bar with an attached drill bit that can perform drilling, anchoring and grouting in a single operation. The hollow bar allows air and water to freely pass through the bar during drilling to remove debris and then allow grout to be injected immediately after drilling is completed. Grout fills the hollow bar and completely covers the entire bolt. Couplers can be used to join hollow bars and extend the bolt length while nuts and plates are used to provide the required tension. Srons Engineers are manufacturers & exporters of Self Drilling Anchor Bolt Systems from India to USA, United States of America. Our Anchor system products range includes Self Drilling Anchor Systems / Self Drilling Anchor Hollow Bolts Systems, Anchor Rods / Anchor Bars / Hollow Threaded Bars, Anchor Nuts, Anchor Plates / Anchor rod tray, Anchor Coupler / Anchor Coupling, Drill Bit Adaptor, DRILL BIT EX / CROSS CUT DRILL BIT EX, DRILL BIT EXX / CROSS CUT DRILL BIT EXX, DRILL BIT ESSF / CROSS CUT DRILL BIT ESSF, DRILL BIT ESF / CROSS CUT DRILL BIT ESF etc.

Rock Bolts manufacturers in USA, United States of America

A rock bolt is a long anchor bolt, for stabilizing rock excavations, which may be used in tunnels or rock cuts. It transfers load from the unstable exterior to the confined (and much stronger) interior of the rock mass. Srons Engineers are the largest manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of all types of Rock Bolts in USA, United States of America. Rock Bolts are also known as Hot Rolled Rock Bolts, NC Rock Bolts, Hollow anchor bolts, R Thread Rock Bolts, T Thread Rock Bolts, CT rock Bolts, Welded wire mesh Bolts, Drill System Accessories, Mechanical Anchor, Resin Rock Bolts, SN Anchor, Soil Nails, Soil Nails Rock Bolts, SN Bolts, Hollow Bar System etc.

Manufacturers & Exporters of Threaded Rods, Thread Bars, Tie Rods, Coil Rods, Hollow Rods/Bars, SDA Rods & Bars, Hot Rolled Threaded Rods / Hot Rolled Tie Rods, Hot Rolled Thread Bar, Hot Rolled Screw Thread manufacturers in USA, United States of America

Srons Engineers, the Indian manufacturing company, holds vast experience in this domain and is involved in manufacturing of a wide assortment of Full Threaded Hot Rolled Bars & Tie Rods. Thease Bars are used for anchor systems used for tunnels, transmission lines and antennas, excavation shoring, retaining walls, dam tie-downs and buried structures, turbine tower anchor bolts systems etc. Our Hot Rolled Threaded Bars offered can be made available by us in different finish sizes. Hot Rolled Threaded Rods are long rods with continuous threading entire its length.

Srons Engineers are manufacturing high quality Forepoling Drilling System / Tunnel Forepoling / Rock Drilling Systems / Pipe Roofing Solutions / Umbrella Pipe Roofing Systems / Tunnel Pipe Umbrella and exporing to USA, United States of America areas. We are remarked as best Forepoling Drilling Systems manufacturers exporters from India.

Steel Fiber / Concrete Steel Fiber / hook end steel fiber / Loose steel fiber / Glued steel fiber manufacturers exporters in USA, United States of America.

Glued steel fiber refers to loose hooked end fibres glued together in a row way. The big difference between loose and glued fibers is that the former is easy to block together and the latter is easy to disperse uniformly. Due to excellent tensile strength, bending and shearing strength, high tenacity, resistance against the cracking, impact and fatigue, glued steel fibres widely used in building, road, bridge, tunnels, airport runway, water conservancy projects, precast, military projects, blast resistant structures, etc.

We also supply and distribute our products range to others states of USA like in United Estates of America, California, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, San Jose, Las Vegas, Boston, Columbus, Columbia, Topeka, Springfield, Lansing, Hartford, Nevada, Fresno, Chicago, Illinois, Houston, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania etc.

Srons Engineers’s other manufacturing Fasteners products range includes Hex Bolts, Hex Nuts, Plain – Flat Washers, Spring Washers etc. We are also exporting high tensile fasteners products to worldwide countries from India.

To Get more detail for our products range and Click Here for best possible quote from Self Drilling Rock Bolts manufacturers & exporters, Srons Engineers India.

