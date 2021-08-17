Blackstone Resilience Announces the Finalists for the International Organizational Resilience Awards 2021

London, UK, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Intending to turn the spotlight on Organizational Resilience, Blackstone Resilience initiated the search for resilience initiative by announcing the International Organizational Resilience Awards with ARCET Global.

The Search for Resilience

Change is the only constant for every organization. During the pandemic, many companies have failed, yet some are thriving. How have some organizations become more resilient than others?

Today’s businesses are familiar with change and disruption, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19. Despite the negative impacts, many organizations have been able to ensure survival. The International Organizational Resilience Awards showcases case studies of organizations explaining how organizational resilience has led to their success.

What is Organizational Resilience?

Organizational Resilience is an organization’s ability to anticipate, prepare for, respond, and adapt to incremental change and sudden disruptions to survive and prosper.

Some organizations prove strong organizational resilience begins with their leadership where leaders focus on collaborative solutions and are connected to everything. Other organizations generated a new paradigm where individuals, strategy, vision, missions, insights, and resources are intertwined creating resilience to become resolute.

The Blackstone Resilience CEO, Omar Rashid believes it is a combination of disciplines applied at the correct time by all members of an organization that helps them to become resilient such as; Innovation, Preventiveness, Agility, Vision & Purpose, Horizon Scanning, Corporate Governance, Leadership, Supply Chain, Culture, Employee & Community Engagement, Alignment, Knowledge Management, Knowledge Skills & Competency, Cyber Resilience, Business Continuity, Sustainability, Legal Compliance, Environmental Compliance, Quality and Performance, Health Safety & Well Being and Financial Best Practices.

The International Organizational Resilience Awards seeks to better understand these disciplines and how Organizational Resilience has been implemented by companies who could foresee disruption and implement the right actions during crisis for survival.

The finalist companies include Bridgestone, PWC, Zurich Insurance and also Government bodies such as Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the UAE’s Telecommunication & Digital Regulatory Authority, to name but a few of the finalists.

Omar Rashid, Chief Executive Officer at Blackstone Resilience said:

“Organizations that have managed to become even more successful, especially during the recent turbulent times deserve recognition. The awards act as a beacon for companies who were able to foresee and adjust to change while keeping their employees and customers safe. We also wanted to have an event so that organizations can learn from one another on a global scale, on how these disciplines of resilience were critical to their business and further the ability for others to implement their own successful projects.”

Martyn Elcocks, Group Director of Marketing at the British Standards Institution said:

“We’re delighted to see the announcement of this year’s finalists for the International Organizational Resilience Awards. To be selected for the final list, participating organizations demonstrated that they have directed their focus on activities that have strengthened their organization’s resilience during one of the most globally challenging periods of our time.”

Muhamed Farooque, CEO and Founder, Excelledia Ventures said:

“We are delighted to be a part of the International Organizational Resilience Awards. It is inspiring to see how business leaders were able to strengthen organizational resilience globally during these unprecedented times. We all look forward to seeing how best practices were implemented and the role of innovation and technology played to boost Organizational Resilience.”

Stuart Broadley, CEO, Energy Industry Council said:

“It’s inspiring to see how many companies have turned the crisis of COVID into a catalyst for change within their organizations. 2020 saw companies reacting rapidly and creatively, using urgency to change strategies, cultures, and fortunes. New business models and success stories are everywhere, and these awards will showcase many of them.”

About Blackstone Resilience

They provide Advisory, Strategic Project Management and Resilience Monitoring services to ensure the ability of an organization to foresee and implement actions during crisis to survive. They have a complete understanding of enterprise business vision, implementation, and measurable success. They help their clients to understand resilience, so clients are benefited long term by providing the ability to become a disruptor in their sectors.

