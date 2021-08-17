Everything you need to know about Stainless Steel Flanges

Posted on 2021-08-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel flanges are simple to inspect, clean, and modify. Different stainless steel materials are used to make stainless steel flanges. Stainless steel comes in a variety of grades, based on the material composition and mechanical qualities. These flanges are manufactured and supplied by Sanjay Metal India, a reputable producer and supplier.

Sanjay Metal India is one of the most leading Stainless Steel Flanges Manufacturers, Suppliers, Stockists, and Exporters in Mumbai, India. ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Flanges are designed and developed in accordance with international and national quality standards. One of our popular products in the Metal Market is Stainless Steel Flanges

The SS Flange is composed of a highly austenitic material with low carbon content that offers excellent corrosion resistance. Utility scrubber assemblies are among the uses. Because of their corrosion resistance, the flanges are frequently employed in acid and fertilizer producing plants. Stainless Steel Pipe Flanges are available in a variety of sizes, with nominal bore sizes ranging from ½ inches to 48 inches.

Stainless Steel Flange Grades

1. Stainless Steel 304 Flanges:

Stainless Steel 304 Flange has a minimum tensile strength of 515MPa and a minimum yield strength of 205MPa. The SS 304 Flange is also resistant to corrosion in most atmospheric conditions.

2. Stainless Steel 316 Flanges

Stainless Steel 316 Flanges are made of austenitic stainless steel that contains chromium, nickel, and molybdenum. The addition of 4 percent molybdenum to the composition has an effect on both mechanical and physical properties.

3. Stainless Steel 347 Flanges

Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in cryogenic, high-temperature, and high-wear and tear applications. The material is extremely resistant to oxidation and wear. Because of their excellent mechanical properties, Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in boilers and heavy exhaust systems.

Most Selling SS Flange Types

SS Flange Application

  •  Stainless Steel Flange uses in Paper Mills
  •  Stainless Steel Weld Neck Flange uses in Expansion joints
  •  ASME SA182 SS Slip On Flange uses in Bellows
  •  Stainless Steel Blind Flange uses in Chemical Industries
  •  SS Forged Flange uses in Heating Element Tubing
  •  ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Flange uses in Heat Exchangers
  •  SS Pipe Flange uses in High Temperature Mineral Processing
  •  Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flange uses in Spiral Welded tube for burner pipes and flues

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution