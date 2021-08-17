Everything you need to know about Stainless Steel Flanges

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel flanges are simple to inspect, clean, and modify. Different stainless steel materials are used to make stainless steel flanges. Stainless steel comes in a variety of grades, based on the material composition and mechanical qualities. These flanges are manufactured and supplied by Sanjay Metal India, a reputable producer and supplier.

Sanjay Metal India is one of the most leading Stainless Steel Flanges Manufacturers, Suppliers, Stockists, and Exporters in Mumbai, India. ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Flanges are designed and developed in accordance with international and national quality standards. One of our popular products in the Metal Market is Stainless Steel Flanges

The SS Flange is composed of a highly austenitic material with low carbon content that offers excellent corrosion resistance. Utility scrubber assemblies are among the uses. Because of their corrosion resistance, the flanges are frequently employed in acid and fertilizer producing plants. Stainless Steel Pipe Flanges are available in a variety of sizes, with nominal bore sizes ranging from ½ inches to 48 inches.

Stainless Steel Flange Grades

1. Stainless Steel 304 Flanges:

Stainless Steel 304 Flange has a minimum tensile strength of 515MPa and a minimum yield strength of 205MPa. The SS 304 Flange is also resistant to corrosion in most atmospheric conditions.

2. Stainless Steel 316 Flanges

Stainless Steel 316 Flanges are made of austenitic stainless steel that contains chromium, nickel, and molybdenum. The addition of 4 percent molybdenum to the composition has an effect on both mechanical and physical properties.

3. Stainless Steel 347 Flanges

Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in cryogenic, high-temperature, and high-wear and tear applications. The material is extremely resistant to oxidation and wear. Because of their excellent mechanical properties, Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in boilers and heavy exhaust systems.

Most Selling SS Flange Types

SS Flange Application