a1qa’s reps at the Geekle’s QA Global Summit’21 Volume 2

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — On August 17-19, the QA global Summit’21 Volume 2 is taking place. While speaking on the role of QA in enhancing the quality of IIoT (industrial Internet of Things) solutions and moderating multiple streams, the a1qa team is helping IT peers get the most of the QA convention and explore best practices.

The summit assembles speakers from Facebook, Deloitte, Microsoft, and more while covering the key topics like the most vital testing types in today’s IT environment, how to improve QA function with AI, the best practices to manage test data, etc. During virtual sessions, the participants are exchanging QA knowledge and discussing what QA approaches assist in reducing QA costs, increasing ROI, and accelerating time to market.

QA solution advisor at a1qa, Pavel Polyarush, has entered the ranks of speakers and is going to talk on the topic “QA for industrial IoT: Maintaining high efficiency of smart factories within Industry 4.0.” Pavel is representing the concept of IIoT and an effective approach to testing IIoT-enabled solutions showcasing a real-life example to deliver IT products faster.

Aleksandr Tihonovich, Aleksandra Mironchik, Anna Malashenka, and Darya Savich – QA solution advisors at a1qa – are also joining the event to moderate the tracks where the senior and junior attendees are about to discover how to improve the products quality by applying proactive QA strategies.

“At the annual a1qa summer conference, we educate our QA talents and help them build strong networking relationships. In addition to inner educational initiatives, we share our QA knowledge at external roundtables, conferences, and amazing events.

This August, we are participating in the QA Global Summit for the 2nd time in 2021.

We thank Geekle for this opportunity to discuss with the QA community our ideas and practices and are hoping to see you there soon!” Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, commented.

