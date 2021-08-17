5 Different Types of Piping Flanges Explained

Flanges Manufacturer, Supplier, Dealer and Stockist in Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — External ridges on beams or pipes allow them to be joined to other objects through flanges. Flanges are most commonly used in the process industries in the context of pipelines and piping. Pipe sections can be bolted or welded together at these flanges, making shipping, assembly, installation, and/or removal easier than if they were built as a single large section.

Some of the most common types of flanges in the industry are welding neck flanges, slip on flanges, socket weld flanges, lap joint flanges, Threaded flanges, and blind flanges.

Metalica Forging Inc. is a leading Flanges Manufacturers in Mumbai, India. Our qualitative range of Flanges is exclusively designed for several piping applications of various industries Such as steel factories, chemical industries, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, etc.

For more Information: Flanges Manufacturers in India

Type of Flanges / Their uses

Blind Flanges:

A blind flange is also called a blind disk or flanged pipe plug. in Blind flange, there are no holes in the center, to seal the pipe opening. So its operation is the same as the pipe cap or the pipe plug. The difference from other flanges is detachable equipment, easy to replace or do maintenance.

The major function of blind flanges is to separate the production medium. This prevents the shut-off valve from closing not fast, affecting production, and even causing accidents.

For more Information: Blind Flanges Manufacturers

Slip On Flanges:

Slip on flange, also called SO flange. It is a kind of flange that slides over the pipe with an internal design that is slightly larger than the pipe. The inner diameter of the flange is more or less larger than the outer diameter of the pipe, the Slip On flange can be directly connected to equipment or pipe by fillet welding at the top and bottom of the flange. It is mainly used to insert the pipe into the inner hole of the flange.

For more Information: Slip On Flanges Manufacturers

Threaded Flanges:

Threaded flanges connect with pipes without welding. It is the same to slip on flanges or socket weld flanges, fitted with a tapered thread (screw) inside the flange bore that is mounted on the pipe with corresponding external threads. In other cases, a seal weld is additionally applied in conjunction with threaded pipe flanges.

For more Information: Threaded Flanges Manufacturers

Socket Weld Flanges:

Socket Weld flanges were first developed for use on small-size high-pressure piping. Their static strength is equal to Slip-On-flanges, but their fatigue strength is 50 percent greater than double-welded Slip On flanges.

The connection with the pipe is done with one fillet weld at the outside of the flanges. But before welding, space must be created between flanges or fittings and pipes.

For more Information: Socket Weld Flanges Manufacturers

Lap Joint Flanges:

Lap joint flange also known as LTF flange, the shape is similar to slip-on flange, it has a curved radius at the bore, which can connect with stub end fittings and slide over the pipe. The pipe is usually welded to this stub end so the lap joint flange will be rotated freely around the stub end.

The advantage of this combination is that it will be easy with alignment for the bolt hole, easy to install and uninstall, much more convenient to do examinations and maintenance.

For more information: Lap Joint Flanges Manufacturers