DBTA-2021: Devart Products Become the Winners

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — DBTA’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards showcased forward-looking companies that are improving and expanding upon existing technologies and processes. Devart earned recognition in several categories.

Devart is honored and thrilled to announce that the Company has been ranked #1 by the readers of the Database Trends and Applications magazine — the leading media specializing in information management, big data, and data science.

BEST DATABASE DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION

2. BEST DATABASE PERFORMANCE SOLUTION

dbForge Studio also completed the list of the best DB performance solutions. The product got a bronze award.

3. BEST DBA SOLUTION

The above-mentioned category has included dbForge Studios for MySQL, SQL Server and Oracle, which are sharing a silver award.

4. BEST DATA SECURITY SOLUTION

Devart SecureBridge took the silver price as one of the best data security solutions.

What makes Devart solutions so exceptional is that they make everyday routine much easier when it comes to DB development. Such all-in-one tools allow users to develop, manage, analyze, design, and compare databases. Moreover, the intuitive interface and automatization possibilities help minimize the time and effort you put into the database development without affecting the quality of the final product.

To learn more about the awards, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/devart-products-become-the-winners-of-dbtas-2021-readers-choice-awards.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading database development tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.