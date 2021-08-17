Ezee Healthcare Recruitment Is Here To Simplify The DHA Nursing Exam Process For Nurses

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ezee’s team is focused on offering quality assistance and guidance to nurses unaware of the whole Dataflow, Dubai Health Authority work and the Prometric exam Process. Ezee provides self-assessment study materials to the candidates for preparing for the DHA exams as well. It will support a better grasp of the questions, concepts and ideas of the topics and materials provided in the actual Prometric Exams. After completing the DHA process, nurses receive their Eligibility Letter, after which Ezee further simplifies their job search by providing job assistance and placement.

Ms Golda Reji, a nurse currently working in Dubai and a former Ezee client, says, “Ezee Recruitment Team helped me find the staff nurse job in Dubai. The team took care of all the related DHA and Dataflow processes professionally via emails and calls. I am pleased with their services and recommend it to all nurses planning on working in Dubai or anywhere in the UAE”.

About Ezee Healthcare Recruitment

Ezee Healthcare Recruitment was founded in London in 2007 with the sole aim of simplifying healthcare recruitment by offering professional healthcare recruitment and licensing services for Healthcare Professionals- Doctors, Nurses & Allied Healthcare Professionals.

Apart from assisting healthcare professionals in landing their dream job, Ezee also guides Businesses, Hospitals, Clinics, and Educational Institutions in the USA and the Middle East to select the perfect healthcare employees from a pool of talented and experienced healthcare professionals.

