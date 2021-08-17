Mary Ronayne explores the joys of life in ‘Fool’s Paradise’ at HOFA Gallery in autumn exhibition 2021

Contemporary Irish figurative painter and multimedia artist known for her whimsical portraits, is billed to unveil new, large-scale artworks in London solo show

London, UK, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —Mary Ronayne launches her highly anticipated solo exhibition at HOFA Gallery, London on the 16 – 29 September 2021.

In this solo show, Mary elevates comedy, wit, and fun to a level of purpose never seen in her work, paving the way for farcical elements like melting faces and candy pop colours to become celebrations of the fluidity of time, identity, and life. This fluidity, which underpins the resilience of a world gleefully returning to normalcy after the harrowing experience of a pandemic, is both literal and symbolic. Juxtaposed with scenes drawn from historical narratives and classical literature, it affirms the enduring elements of humanity in the carefree spirit fans have come to love about her work.

Her technique of combining enamel and domestic paints is as much to credit for her charming style as her widely sourced subject matter. It plays a major role in the look and finish of her works which often contrast a glossy, vitreous shine with a more staid, matte texture. Enamel paint is also how the artist creates the gooey, farcical look, almost like candy – an unmistakable element of her signature style.

Drawing inspiration from a rich and diverse universe that includes magazine cut-outs, classical art, historical literature, movies, plays and operas, Mary’s artworks are a tribute to life even when their undercurrent of Hogarthian satire and allegory are hard to deny. Mary has always employed humour as a tool to break the ice, disarming and drawing viewers in for a closer look while also conveying poignant critiques of the times.

Artist Mary Ronayne says about her forthcoming show, “Like most artists, the burden of navigating a pandemic and lockdown on the human psyche is not lost to me. I’m really looking forward to a better autumn season than what 2020 afforded us, and I want to celebrate this in my new body of work. It’s time for some joy.”