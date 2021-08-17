Bob Corcoran and Associates announce the appointment of Chuck Lemire as their CEO.

Lemire has more than 30 years invested in the Real Estate Industry.

Florida, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lemire’s decades in the industry are founded in providing service. The genesis of Lemire’s career is in Boston serving the needs of homeownership with DeWolfe New England, a Boston based independent Brokerage that eventually sold to NRT in the mid 90’s for 147 million dollars. The next 15 years Lemire devoted his skill to the support of RE/MAX franchise Owners in New England eventually leading the territory to more than 300 office locations – 4000 Realtors who averaged 24 transactions per year totaling more than 60,000 transactions. Lemire then lead RE/MAX Europe as COO before accepting the CEO position of HomeSmart based in Phoenix Arizona. Lemire and his Team brought HomeSmart to an International expansion.

As Lemire departed his role as CEO with HomeSmart his connection with Corcoran was created. It was clear that Top Producers and Top Teams needed the coaching that Corcoran provided yet there was an equal need for Life Balance. Lemire and Corcoran with their Team developed a Life Coaching company to support the “Balanced Work/Life” Mission that is the cornerstone of Bob Corcoran and Associates.

Lemire commented “I have had many great role models in my life. My Father devoted his life to the Education field specifically to children with disabilities and handicap. He was an early advocate of recognizing that all humans have challenges that can ‘forge their character’. I am blessed to have a partnership with Bob and our Team at Corcoran.”

Bob Corcoran and associates is headquartered in Florida and provides coaching services to many of the Top producing real estate Team in the country and Canada. Bob Corcoran commented “Our clients average more than 330 transactions per year. We strive to have a balanced life and financial success. Knowing that Chuck will carry our tradition and Mission based on our core values gives me such joy. We will persist in our pursuit of excellence without exception!”

“Our mission at Bob Corcoran and Associates is to build teams that have a balanced life, based on long term relationships honoring mutual core values, ensuring financial success beyond initial beliefs, creating excellence in all aspects of our lives.” Learn more about Chuck Lemire here.

For more information about building the right team, creating wealth, balancing personal and business life, and having a viable exit strategy, visit to book your complimentary discovery session at www.bobcorcoran.com.