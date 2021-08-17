Growth of Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors Is Expected To Boost Sales of Ultra-High Purity Materials Market 2021

The use of ultra-high purity materials in the aerospace industry is expected to aid the growth of the ultra-high purity materials market in the coming years The Ultra-High Purity Materials Market Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Ultra-High Purity Materials demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Ultra-High Purity Materials Market Outlook across the globe. Ultra-High Purity Materials Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives.

Ultra-high pure materials are the purest form of metals, metal salts, acids or metal oxides that can be manufactured. In general, the purity of ultra-high purity materials is 99.99%. Ultra-high purity materials find an array of applications in various industries; the most common ones being in the electronics and semiconductor industries.

The semiconductor industry uses ultra-high purity materials such as polysilicon in the manufacturing of solar cells. Ultra-high purity materials such as gold are used in industries such as micro-electro mechanical systems, semiconductor or medical.

Competitive landscape

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the ultra-high purity materials market include,

Honeywell International Inc.

Materion Corporation

Merck KGaA

American Elements

Puritan Products

American High Purity Materials Inc.

Stella Chemifa Corporation

C. Stack GmbH

Jost Chemical Co.

3M

MARKET DYNAMICS

The use of ultra-high purity materials in the aerospace industry is expected to aid the growth of the ultra-high purity materials market in the coming years. The growth of food and pharmaceutical sectors, stemming from population growth, is expected to boost the sales of ultra-high purity materials.

Ultra-high purity materials are used in the manufacturing of various components in the semiconductor industry, which is turn is witnessing string growth, owing to the rising demand for electricity. The growth of the semiconductor industry is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-high purity material market.

The purity of ultra-high purity materials can be affected by exposure to UV rays, which may limit the use of ultra-high purity materials in specific application areas subjected to UV rays. Ultra-high purity materials need isolated storage conditions and places, which in turn increases the cost of these materials. The increasing cost of these material is expected to slow down the market growth in the coming years.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The Europe region has witnessed a steady growth in the food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries in recent years and ultra-high purity materials have vast applications in these industries. The growth of food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries in Europe is thus expected to help in the growth of ultra-high purity materials market.

North America region with its growing agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to provide a good platform for the sales of ultra-high purity materials. Latin America region with wits growing agricultural production and moderately growing pharmaceutical and food industries is expected to help in the market growth of ultra-high purity materials.

The Middle East and Africa region is pegged to have good scope for growth of the solar industry. The ultra-high purity materials market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years as ultra-high purity materials are extensively used in the semiconductor industry.

China and India can be strong markets for the sales of ultra-high purity materials as these countries have registered appreciable growth in food, agriculture, electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, owing to the cheap raw material prices and low labour costs.

The growth of these industries in India and China is expected to aid the sales of ultra-high purity materials. The South East Asia region, with its moderately growing food and pharmaceutical industry, is expected to drive the market growth of ultra-high purity materials.

Market Segmentation

The ultra-high purity materials market can be segmented on the following bases:

Segmentation of the ultra-high purity materials market by type:

Metals

Metal Oxides

Metal Salts

Others

Segmentation of the ultra-high purity materials market by end use industry:

Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Food

Others

