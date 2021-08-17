Cash Home Buyers in Pittsburgh Offer to Buy a House in Just 7 Days

Bethel Park, PA, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Selling a distressed property can be stressful. It takes time and money, and there is no guarantee you will make a profit. But Pittsburgh Sell House Fast offers a better deal. They can buy your home for cash and in as little as seven days.

“Our solutions may not be right for the conventional seller. But if the house has an underwater mortgage or is in disrepair, we can develop a win-win situation for everyone. We can help with the probate process and solve problems that come with owning an inherited home. Over the years, our team has handled a wide range of situations, including issues related to problem tenants and tax liens,” says a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Sell House Fast.

To sell their house, homeowners should call the Pittsburgh Sell House Fast team. The team will visit the property and make a fair and all-cash offer in less than 24 hours. If the offer is accepted, the team will arrange the sale process, pay closing costs, and settle quickly.

The homeowner can pick a closing date and leave the house as-is. The Pittsburgh Sell House Fast team will take care of the after-sale cleaning and junk hauling. “We have purchased countless hoarder homes and unwanted properties that need extensive repairs. The entire process is simple and straightforward. To sell a house fast in Pittsburgh, homeowners can call 412-347-8008 for a free all-cash offer within 24 hours,” she adds.

The process is quick and efficient. There are no contingencies regarding an appraisal or home inspection. Plus, there is no need to wait for the escrow process. The whole deal can be completed in a week.

About Sell House Fast Pittsburgh:

Sell House Fast Pittsburgh is a family-owned real estate solutions company based out of Bethel Park. They are local cash home buyers in Pittsburgh, helping owners sell their homes quickly, as-is, and for cash.

To learn how to sell a house fast in Pittsburgh, visit https://www.pittsburghsellhousefast.com/.

